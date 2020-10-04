Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Available Now on Xbox One

Stephanie Glover, Editorial, Activision

Summary The wacky bandicoot returns in a new, original adventure that’s a modern take on the classic platforming experience you know and love.

Save the Multiverse in this direct sequel to the original Crash Trilogy

Buy Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time today on the Microsoft Store for Xbox

Everyone’s favorite jumping marsupial is back! Developed by Toys for Bob, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is now available on the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.

The first new installment to the Crash series in over 10 years, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped as the villainous Neo Cortex and N. Tropy escape their interdimensional prison. Experience the single-player story as Crash or Coco and fight to prevent these nefarious villains from conquering all the dimensions in the multiverse.

Read on for the highlights you can look forward to as you jump, spin, wall run, rail grind, and blast every crate in sight in a quest to save the multidimensional universe.

A Modern or Retro Original Adventure

Take on Neo Cortex, N. Tropy, and the dangers of the multiverse as Crash or Coco in this all-new adventure. Choose your bandicoot then queue up Modern or Retro mode. In Modern, if your Bandicoot perishes and gains its angel wings, you’ll restart at checkpoints. In Retro, lives are capped, although more can be collected in the level, and if you run out, you’ll restart the level at the beginning.

In either mode,alongside jumping and smashing crates, the bandicoots have new movement abilities like wall running, rail grinding, and rope swinging. Use your new skills to master the platforms, collect Wumpa fruit, and complete the level.

Players can switch between Modern or Retro at any time in the gameplay options screen and the mode of play doesn’t affect gameplay difficulty or reward progress. Choose the mode that’s best for you, whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or newly acquainted with Crash and Coco.

- Advertisement -

Quantum Masks — Guardians of Time and Space

A fight for the multiverse requires Crash and Coco get all the help they can. Enter the Quantum Masks, guardians of time and space who have been awakened to aid Crash and Coco in their battle against Neo Cortex and N. Tropy. Quantum Masks grant special abilities that allow our intrepid bandicoots to bend the rules of reality and overcome the most dangerous platforming obstacles. Collect one of the masks during the level to give Crash or Coco an ability upgrade:

Lani-Loli (Phase Shift Mask) – Phase crates and obstacles in and out of existence.

‘Akano (Dark Matter Mask) – Summon extra energy to break reinforced crates.

Kupuna-Wa (Time Mask) – Slow down time to jump across fast moving platforms and avoid enemies.

Ika-Ika (Gravity Mask) – Defy physics by flipping gravity to walk on the ceiling and then back to the floor.

Experience the Adventure Fresh with Timelines

Crash and Coco are the first line of defense in saving the multiverse, but they’re not the only dimension hopping denizens you can play. When you beat certain levels with Crash or Coco, its alternate timeline version becomes available, letting you replay past events from another character’s perspective. Timeline levels are unique and crafted for each character’s abilities.

Lend Crash and Coco a hand and play Tawna’s timelines to hook shot and wall jump your way through the most daring platforming challenges.

Reformed from his life of villainy, play as Dingodile and blast crates and enemies. His abilities include a tail swipe and a versatile vacuum gun to traverse tricky platforms and make things go boom.

Or join the evil side and play as Neo Cortex. Use the villain’s ray gun to transform unwitting creatures into strong or bouncy platforms. Avoid pitfalls with his mid-air dash and revisit story elements from the bad guy’s perspective.

- Advertisement -

Pass ‘N Play with Friends

Grab some buds and bring out your competitive side in local single-controller Bandicoot Battle. Compete against up to four players in either Checkpoint races where speed is king or Crate Combo where score is tallied for crashing crates. You can also tackle the game’s story together in Pass ‘N Play through levels in normal (Modern/Retro) or N. Verted mode.

Collect Gems, Earn Skins

Look fresh for the impending N sanity of the multiverse with wacky skins to match every mood and occasion. Skins are earned by completing level challenges and collecting gems, with a skin available to earn in each level. Players can find gems on a normal playthrough and collect additional gems when playing in N. Verted mode. Lookin’ good, marsupial.

Get More with Flashback Tapes and N. Verted Mode

- Advertisement -

A challenging twist on traditional mirror modes, Toys for Bob teamed up with Beenox to develop the new N. Verted mode. N. Verted levels feature unique new art styles like old timey film reel and sometimes create new gameplay challenges when you replay the level.

Discover the beginnings of Crash, Coco, and Neo Cortex when you unlock Flashback levels. Find Flashback Tapes scattered throughout levels on the main path to transport to the ‘90s and experience Crash and Coco’s training in Neo Cortex’s test chambers. Flashback Tapes can only be collected if you can reach their location without dying and you’ll be rewarded with some of Cortex’s most challenging crate puzzles found in the past.

Get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time!

Restore order to the multiverse and get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time today in the Microsoft Store for Xbox to receive the Totally Tubular Skins (available upon completion of the second level), which put Crash and Coco into some digs that shows off their radical ‘90s roots.

For the latest news and updates, visit the Activision Games Blog and follow @CrashBandicoot on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and subscribe to the official Crash Bandicoot YouTube channel.