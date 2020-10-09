Home Entertainment Crowning indie champions
Entertainment

Crowning indie champions

0

Penawar was crowned as the champion of Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) during the final stage that was screened from Spacerubix, Puchong on Oct 2. The song that was popularised by Margosa beat Mesra by Nusarasa and Menunggu by Orkes A Hizadin and Ainina Hasnul.

The previous stages saw 13 of the best songs beating 22 others to enter the final stage of ALI2020.

The other ten finalists that rocked the stage were Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, Bihzhu, Teman Lelaki, Kapow, The Impatient Sisters, Servants, Crinkle Cut, Oceanlights, Heidimoru X Hasha Roslan and Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) featuring Shila Amzah.

The jury for ALI2020 were professionals from the local music industry such as Datuk M. Nasir, AD Samad, Rudy Nastia, JD Wong (Pop Shuvit), Amir Jahari, Ham (Seven Collar T Shirt), Jennifer Thompson and Loy Ekzan.

“Anugerah Lagu Indie isn’t a music award based on popularity, but rather quality, which is an important criteria. However, ALI2020 also introduced Anugerah Lagu Popular and Carta Indie Kita as side awards,” said Ekzan.

That said, both awards were nabbed by Sekumpulan Orang Gila and Shila Amzah’s Pelukan Angkasa.

“Indie isn’t a ‘genre’. The message that we want to bring through ALI2020 is ‘music is for everyone’, where we are able to prove that indie songs can also be enjoyed by everyone and is not exclusive to just the indie community,” said Rakita CEO Faris Amir.

With the multitude of genres that were presented by each group and singer during the finals of ALI2020, the existence of Anugerah Lagu Indie has given the chance to ready a platform for indie songs to receive the same amount of attention and validation as mainstream songs.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe invisible hearing aid that goes unnoticed and comes with a seven day free trial
Next articleBedbugs: Biggest signs and indicators you could have an infestation on your hands

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Avengers Endgame: THIS major MCU superhero CONFIRMED for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3

0
Next year, Marvel fans are getting four MCU movies for the first time ever. They are Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...
Read more
Entertainment

The Beatles: John Lennon on Paul McCartney HOURS before death – ‘I’d do anything for him’

0
John Lennon would have been 80-years-old this Friday had he not been tragically murdered in 1980. Over the years, fans have wondered if he...
Read more
Entertainment

Fortnite Destroy Cobwebs at The Authority Week 7 challenge SOLVED

0
Fortnite fans are currently working their way through the Week 7 challenges in Battle Royale. Epic Games releases a fresh batch of challenges every week....
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson HID behind a curtain during Elvis Presley tribute show

0
Michael Jackson came in contact with a massive amount of stars over the years, having rubbed shoulders with the likes of Nelson Mandela and...
Read more
Entertainment

Phantom of the Opera streaming return: Anniversary star reveals item he nicked from set

0
Phantom of the Opera is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical which has audiences coming back for more whenever it is open. It is the...
Read more
Entertainment

NEW Netflix teasers will delight fans of The Witcher 3

0
If you're a fan of The Witcher - and specifically The Witcher 3 - then series 2 of the Netflix show is shaping up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Kourtney Kardashian Upstages Kylie Jenner’s Halloween Decorations With The Most Spooky Table Setting

Celebrity 0
bshilliday Kourtney Kardashian just got into the Halloween spirit in a big way. She used super spooky decorations to make for a haunted dining room,...
Read more

Bedbugs: Biggest signs and indicators you could have an infestation on your hands

Health 0
If a person wakes up with itchy areas they didn’t have when they went to sleep, it may mean bedbugs, particularly if they have...
Read more

Crowning indie champions

Entertainment 0
Penawar was crowned as the champion of Anugerah Lagu Indie (ALI2020) during the final stage that was screened from Spacerubix, Puchong on Oct 2....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: