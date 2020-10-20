Crucial Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay detail proves why game is so much more than a GTA clone

By

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has revealed some exciting new gameplay details ahead of launch.

Proof that Cyberpunk 2077 is much more than a futuristic GTA clone, CD Projekt has posted new information about how player stats and upgrades impact the open world experience.

According to senior level designer Miles Tost (via Twisted Voxel), stealing cars won’t be as straightforward as it is in games like Grand Theft Auto.

Indeed, the ability to steal cars won’t actually be available until you’ve levelled up the correct stats.

You’ll need to level up a physical stat in order to forcibly remove NPCs from their vehicles, and upgrade a different stat to break into stationary cars.

It’s just another thing you’ll need to think about when you’re planning your approach to any given mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the vehicles players will be able to obtain is the Porsche 911 Turbo.

Players will also be able to drive a wide variety of fictional vehicles, including trucks, motorbikes, and sports models.

Unfortunately, however, you won’t be able to get your hands on any flying vehicles, because it would have posed big problems for the game designers.