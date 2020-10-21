Cruise news: Britons welcomed on voyages returning to the Canary Islands next month

By

Both the ships will then visit other ports in the Canary Islands.

The Ministries of Public Works, Transport and Housing and the Department of Health have also agreed on measures which include a ship hygiene plan, insurance to cover any outbreak of the virus, extra medical equipment and a consultation with health centres and hotels on the islands.

The FCDO is also currently advising against cruise ship travel at this time due to the ongoing pandemic and advice from Public Health England (PHE).

According to the FCDO: “Cruise ship travel means staying overnight for at least one night on a sea-going cruise ship with people from multiple households.

“Our advice against cruises applies to international travel on a ship that is exclusively for pleasure or recreation, providing overnight accommodation and other leisure facilities such as entertainment venues or swimming pools.”