Cruise secrets: How cruises trick you into thinking your ship cabin is bigger than it is

Cruise holidays are growing in popularity as more and more Britons take to the waterways of the world. Cruise lines now have even more competition than before and many companies are trying to out-do one another. Carnival Cruise Line is one company that dominates the industry.
To make enough room for all the cabins on board, cruise lines have clever space-saving tricks.
Carnival’s new staterooms have been created by UK’s DCA Design International.
The design has employed some very clever ways of making the cabin look bigger than it really is.
One method is to get rid of bedside tables.
Instead, the new staterooms on the Mardi Gras simply have two shelves mounted to the wall on either side of the bed.
This way, not only can items go on top of the shelf, but they can also be stored underneath.
What’s more, the cruise line says this helped free up more space for the bathroom.
Carnival is also doubling up furniture. Rather than have a coffee table in front of the sofa, there is an ottoman.
This can be used for storage and also has a tray that flips up on the other side of the lid if a hard surface is needed.