Cruise secrets: How cruises trick you into thinking your ship cabin is bigger than it is

Cruise holidays are growing in popularity as more and more Britons take to the waterways of the world. Cruise lines now have even more competition than before and many companies are trying to out-do one another. Carnival Cruise Line is one company that dominates the industry.

To make enough room for all the cabins on board, cruise lines have clever space-saving tricks.

Carnival’s new staterooms have been created by UK’s DCA Design International.

The design has employed some very clever ways of making the cabin look bigger than it really is.

One method is to get rid of bedside tables.

Instead, the new staterooms on the Mardi Gras simply have two shelves mounted to the wall on either side of the bed.

