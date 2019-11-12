Cruise: Sir Richard Branson reveals what ‘fun’ to expect on new Virgin Voyages ship

Cruise holidays are to enjoy a fresh look at the hands of Sir Richard Branson next year. Branson’s famous Virgin brand is branching out to cruises with new line Virgin Voyages . In 2020 cruise fans will be able to sail on the 110,000 gross tonne, Italian-built Scarlet Lady.

“If they want to dance, there’s plenty of dancing. If they want to chill, there’s plenty of chilling.”

The magnate went on to explain that cruising with Virgin Voyages will encourage people to go on cruises that never have before.

“I think there are some people who would never dream of going on cruises,” said Branson.

“All our research suggests people are willing to give Virgin a try when we launch a new business and generally they’re happy with the results.”

