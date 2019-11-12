Cruise: Sir Richard Branson reveals what ‘fun’ to expect on new Virgin Voyages ship

Cruise holidays are to enjoy a fresh look at the hands of Sir Richard Branson next year. Branson’s famous Virgin brand is branching out to cruises with new line Virgin Voyages. In 2020 cruise fans will be able to sail on the 110,000 gross tonne, Italian-built Scarlet Lady.
“If they want to dance, there’s plenty of dancing. If they want to chill, there’s plenty of chilling.”
The magnate went on to explain that cruising with Virgin Voyages will encourage people to go on cruises that never have before.
“I think there are some people who would never dream of going on cruises,” said Branson.
“All our research suggests people are willing to give Virgin a try when we launch a new business and generally they’re happy with the results.”
One exciting feature set to be available onboard was announced last month – an exclusive on-demand champagne delivery service last week, dubbed Shake for Champagne.
Virgin Voyages cruisers will be able to request champagne anywhere onboard Scarlet Lady with a simple shake of their phone.
When the Virgin Voyages Sailor App is shaken, a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button is revealed and, with just one press, a bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial will be delivered to the thirsty holidaymaker.
Those looking to take indulgence to the next level can also treat themselves in the champagne lounge and caviar bar, Sip.
“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady,” said Tom Mcalpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.
“We want our Sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it.”
Virgin Voyages will also serve an English pale ale in the Draught Haus bar which will be found onboard the Scarlet Lady.
The craft beer took a year to create and was made in partnership with Wynwood Brewing Company, Miami. It is brewed using American malts and hops in Miami but using an English yeast, in a nod to Virgin’s British roots.