Cyberpunk 2077 comic exclusive to GOG

CD Projekt has revealed a 50-page digital Cyberpunk 2077 comic you can only get if you buy the game from GOG.com.

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams is a comic about Tasha and Mirek, two scavengers who live in Night City, stealing cyberware and spending money on parties and braindances.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Tasha is the loud one, she needs constant changes around her to breathe and she wants more street cred to become the most famous gangster in the city. Mirek is the calm one, he likes what he has and he doesn’t need much but he knows that Night City kills anyone who believes in the status quo.

“You run, you fight, you change or you’ll die… One day Mirek finds a braindance about a happy family and sees a chance for himself. The problem is, Mirek’s dream doesn’t compute with Tasha’s dream of becoming a famous gangster…”

Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams was written by Bartosz Sztybo, a narrative manager at CD Projekt, with art by Filipe Andrade (Old Man Logan, Rocket Raccoon & Groot, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange) and Alessio Fioriniello (Paris Fashion Slam). The cover art is by Matías Bergara, an Eisner-nominated artist who illustrated Sons of Anarchy, Cannibal, Coda and John Constantine: Hellblazer.

The comic launches on 19th November for every GOG user who pre-ordered the game or buys it after the launch. GOG is of course owned by CD Projekt.