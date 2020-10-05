Cyberpunk 2077 release date delay? Not likely after blockbuster CD Projekt announcement

Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered multiple delays in 2020, as developer CD Projekt strives for open-world perfection.

But finally there’s some good news for frustrated Cyberpunk 2077 fans, as CD Projekt confirms that the game has gone gold.

This means that Cyberpunk 2077 is ready to enter mass production, and that there is unlikely to be any other delays.

In other words, the November 19 Cyberpunk 2077 release date is final.

The news was announced by developer CD Projekt on Twitter: “Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! See you in Night City on November 19th.”

Needless to say, in 2020 a game going gold doesn’t mean there isn’t more to be done ahead of launch.

A game the size of Cyberpunk 2077 is almost certain to come with a pretty big day-one patch to iron out any lingering bugs.

CD Projekt also needs to ensure Cyberpunk 2077 runs smoothly on next-gen consoles, which launch around the same time.