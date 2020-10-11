Home Celebrity Cynthia Bailey Is Married: ‘RHOA’ Star Ties The Knot With Mike Hill...
Cynthia Bailey Is Married: ‘RHOA’ Star Ties The Knot With Mike Hill In Gorgeous Georgia Ceremony

Jade Boren

‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey and Fox sportscaster Mike Hill finally tied the knot! The couple exchanged ‘I dos’ in the gorgeous Georgia countryside, amid strict safety protocols for wedding guests.

A pandemic didn’t stop Cynthia Bailey, 53, and Mike Hill, 50, from saying “I do” to one another! On Oct. 10, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Fox Sports host tied the knot in front of 250 guests at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, according to PEOPLE who also obtained exclusive wedding portraits.

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Nene Leakes, who is not apart of the upcoming season, did not attend. But what we do know is that despite Cynthia’s former pal not attending, one former cast member had no problem showing her emotions. “Eva [Marcille] was crying so hard throughout the ceremony,” our source, who attended the big day, added.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Cynthia told PEOPLE. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

Cynthia, who wore a gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona along with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique, made sure her RHOA family was there for her special moment. Her current co-stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, in addition to Bravo alum Eva Marcille, were all Cynthia’s bridesmaids! The couple also exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds, PEOPLE further reported. Although Cynthia had several current and former cast members attend her big day, one in particular noticeably did not.

Cynthia and Mike made sure that their celebration of love didn’t jeopardize their wedding guests’ health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seating was still arranged in a way that ensured social-distancing was still practiced, and overall, there were “many rules and regulations” planned, which Cynthia revealed to Page Six a few days before the nuptials.

“I’m surprised anyone is coming,” Cynthia joked while speaking to Page Six, as she revealed how strict her wedding would be. “We have sanitizing stations, we have an actual basin to wash your hands in before you enter the venue, we have temperature checks and the way the venue is set up, you can be indoors or outdoors the entire time if you want to,” Cynthia added.

Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are pictured here at FOX Sports Films’ They Fight premiere in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)

This wedding was a year and a half in the making — well, even longer, if you go back to when the newly married couple met. Cynthia and Mike have the cutest meet-cute story; while appearing on an April 2018 episode of Steve Harvey’s talk show, Steve, the famous host invited three eligible bachelors for Cynthia to meet. As you guessed, one of these handsome suitors was Mike.

It didn’t take long for Mike to propose, which happened at the grand opening of Cynthia’s business, The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta, in July of 2019. It was the perfect surprise, which Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Mike’s two daughters Kayla and Ashlee reportedly helped plan! However, by March of 2020, Cynthia admitted that she was “kind of hesitant” to send out the wedding invites in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, given the pandemic. So, we’re happy that Cynthia and Mike found a safe way to have their wedding without postponing it — congratulations to this amazing couple!

