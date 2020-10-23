Cyprus holidays: Country escapes quarantine but iconic hotel halts operations due to covid

By

“The hotel management immediately informed the staff, current customers and guests who are due to visit to manage their bookings accordingly.”

CEO of Thanos Hotels & Resorts group, of which Anassa Hotel is part of, Thanos Michaelides told the Cyprus Mail that five of the 13 positive cases were already self-isolating since last week.

He added: “Also, I want to reassure everyone that the people who tested positive were working in positions that did not require any contact with the customers.

“I can also confirm that all existing hotel customers have already been informed and that the vast majority will leave in the next three days. We will not be accepting new bookings for the time being.”