Dabao Live to help F&B businesses reach more customers online

WEB BYTES Sdn Bhd (Web Bytes), a cloud-based retail management software company for retail and food and beverage (F&B) businesses has launched a Facebook Live food show called Dabao Live.

The show which airs live regularly on Facebook invites viewers to interact with the show’s hosts as they introduce and sample the featured F&B retailer’s signature dishes. Viewers can then directly order the featured meal by scanning a QR code displayed on the screen during the live broadcast. The food can be picked up from the shop or be delivered to the viewer’s doorstep.

Ooi Boon Sheng, CEO of Web Bytes explained, “We initiated this project as we wanted to help our F&B merchants reach more customers through an online platform, especially during these trying times. By using our Xilnex Live Order point-of-sales system, online food ordering can be done seamlessly just by scanning a QR code on the screen during the show”.

The show debuted on Sept 2 by featuring Hawker Hall Malaysia, a contemporary hawker centre located at Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur. The hour-long show kicked off with an introduction of Hawker Hall, with a casual interview with Annabelle Co-Martinet, co-founder and director of Hawker Hall, who explained the concept behind the eatery. Viewers were able to interact live with the shows’ hosts as they sampled the various delights of Hawker Hall.

“The Dabao Live show is a great way to demonstrate how delicious the food at Hawker Hall is. Although a food show that takes the food from screen to mouth is not something new, what is incredible about Dabao Live is that takeaway or delivery orders can be done easily with just a QR code scan during the show. I am confident initiatives like this can help us expand our reach to more customers,” said Co-Martinet.

During the show, viewers can also stand to win attractive vouchers featured on the screen. The more orders are made, the higher their chances of getting collective offers. Part of the objective of the show is also to encourage viewers to stay home and use remote food ordering during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

