Daily horoscope for December 29: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Sunday, December 29 finds the Aquarius Moon unusually making no other aspects with any other planets. And what makes this even rarer is no other planets are making any exact combinations with each other.

Astrologer Marina Stoichkova, from MarStars Astrology, believes today is consequently a very interesting day.

She said: “I honestly cannot remember experiencing such a day for a very long time.” The end of the weekend is a great time to socialise. The MarStars Astrology expert thinks you can also expect to experience a better connection with your community.

Daily horoscope: The Moon remains in Aquarius

Daily horoscope: The Moon is unusually making no other aspects with any other planets

She said: “Why not shift you focus on something different this Sunday?” Astrology advocates may also feel especially inspired during the day. Ms Stoichkova added: “This creativity can improve your artists bent in a new way. “And overall, the day does not bring any serious matters to the fore.

“There will be no stressful aspects in the decade’s final weekend. “And for this is exactly what is needed for a Sunday. “This calmer period is a an ideal time for reflection.” Aquarians are born between January 21 and February 19, and belong to the Air element of the zodiac.

Daily horoscope: Astrology advocates may also feel especially inspired during the day