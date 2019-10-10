Daily horoscope: for October 10: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Thursday, October 10 sees only aspect occurring in your horoscope – a Quintile between Venus and Saturn. This can result in your personal relationships being affected. And this aspect is also a conducive for making accurate evaluations.
Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes the aspect can help you to be particularly reasonable today, especially in conjunction with the Pisces Moon.
She said: “That is one of the best things about Venus in Saturn, in that it helps objectivity when judging issues.
“And, of course Saturn is very strong this Thursday as the ringed planet is in Capricorn.
“Saturn can help Venus in controlling any intense emotions encountered today.
“You can consequently expect to be more reasonable because of these astrological energies.”
And the Moon in Pisces, meanwhile, will also bring this Water energy.
Our celestial orb join with the planet Neptune as well this Thursday.
The MarStars Astrology expert thinks there can consequently be plenty of creativity and lots of inspiration today.
She said: “It is challenging to be present and more difficult for you to concentrate on activities requiring strength and physicality, so keep this in mind.
“But this is a great time for creative types, such as artists who are in search for inspiration.
Ms Stoichkova said: “After all, Saturn is in Capricorn, which relates to business.
“And Venus in Scorpio, on the other hand, can help you to do something meaningful in terms of financial decisions.
“This is especially the case with financial business decisions.
“You really need to be sure of your decisions and remember how intuition can be your guide today.
“This is a kind of cosmic strength you can rely upon this Thursday.”