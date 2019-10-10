Daily horoscope: for October 10: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Thursday, October 10 sees only aspect occurring in your horoscope – a Quintile between Venus and Saturn. This can result in your personal relationships being affected. And this aspect is also a conducive for making accurate evaluations.

Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes the aspect can help you to be particularly reasonable today, especially in conjunction with the Pisces Moon.

She said: “That is one of the best things about Venus in Saturn, in that it helps objectivity when judging issues.

“And, of course Saturn is very strong this Thursday as the ringed planet is in Capricorn.

“Saturn can help Venus in controlling any intense emotions encountered today.

“You can consequently expect to be more reasonable because of these astrological energies.”

