Home Lifestyle Daily horoscope for October 12: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac...
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 12: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

0

“When Mars is exactly opposite the Sun and exactly squaring Pluto, Saturn and Jupiter, we’ve got a T-Square in cardinal releasing in Cancer.

“And then we have that T-Square in fixed releasing in Aquarius, this is a very strange couple of days – Sunday and Monday.

“And it’s not that it’s hard, ’cause it’s light energy – the Moon is in Leo, it’s about our hairdo and the way we look, it’s fun, Libra-Leo are fun.”

But with the Red Planet directly across from the Sun this week, a perfect T-Square forms between Mars, the Sun and Jupiter.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleXbox One fans have one last chance to play hidden gem for FREE
Next articleWatch out, fans of precision!

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Rafael Nadal Wins His 20th Grand Slam Title With French Open Victory

0
Rafael Nadal eyes the ball during Sunday’s French Open final. Photo: martin bureau/Agence France-Presse/Getty ImagesBy Joshua Robinson Close Joshua RobinsonOct. 11, 2020 11:52 am ETPARIS—Even in the wrong...
Read more
Lifestyle

Princess Anne's 'tense' body language shows bond with Camilla after Andrew relationship

0
Despite dating in the past, body language expert Judi James claimed Princess Anne and Andrew still get on well. She said: "While not exactly a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace: Kate Middleton and William give sneak peek inside Queen's home

0
Buckingham Palace is as big on the inside as royal enthusiasts would expect, holding a whopping 775 rooms. While many parts of the property are...
Read more
Lifestyle

Type 2 diabetes symptoms: The sign when you go to the toilet you could have the condition

0
One of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes may appear when you go to the toilet, according to Patient.info - passing large amounts of...
Read more
Lifestyle

Weight loss: TV chef James Martin made change to shed five stone in two months

0
One wrote "wow, looking slim Mr Martin," while another added "looking good." A third social media user said: "Well done James. You look fabulous!" The TV...
Read more
Lifestyle

Roast beef recipe: How to make roast beef

0
Method Heat oven to 240C/220C fan/gas 9. Mix one tsp plain flour and one tsp mustard powder with some seasoning. Rub it all over the beef top...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Once-dominant Republicans fret Arizona is slipping into blue column

US 0
Sabrina Rodriguez “It’s Republicans’ own fault this is happening. It’s their unwillingness to govern,” said Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Arizona. “They’ve always...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Celebrity 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MoreJennifer Aniston has...
Read more

Tatum O’Neal: Ex-wife of John McEnroe hospitalised after being found 'suicidal at LA home’

Celebrity 0
Ryan confessed on short-lived 2011 Oprah Winfrey Network series Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals, to accidentally flirting with his daughter at the sad occasion,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: