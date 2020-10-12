Daily horoscope for October 12: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

“When Mars is exactly opposite the Sun and exactly squaring Pluto, Saturn and Jupiter, we’ve got a T-Square in cardinal releasing in Cancer.

“And then we have that T-Square in fixed releasing in Aquarius, this is a very strange couple of days – Sunday and Monday.

“And it’s not that it’s hard, ’cause it’s light energy – the Moon is in Leo, it’s about our hairdo and the way we look, it’s fun, Libra-Leo are fun.”

But with the Red Planet directly across from the Sun this week, a perfect T-Square forms between Mars, the Sun and Jupiter.

Like this: Like Loading...