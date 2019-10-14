Daily horoscope for October 14: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Monday, October 14, first of all features a challenging aspect between the Sun and the planet Pluto. This Square is the major stressful aspect of the entire week and can make you more sensitive when it comes to power, control and manipulations.

Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes you may wish to resist allowing others to control you.

She said: “You may like somebody is attempting to manipulate us today.

“It is important to stand up for yourself and to defend your own position.

“This can relate to matters such as your career and business areas, because Pluto is in Capricorn.

“Or it can be connected to relationships and partnerships, as the Sun is in Libra.

