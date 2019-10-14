Daily horoscope for October 14: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Monday, October 14, first of all features a challenging aspect between the Sun and the planet Pluto. This Square is the major stressful aspect of the entire week and can make you more sensitive when it comes to power, control and manipulations.
Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes you may wish to resist allowing others to control you.
She said: “You may like somebody is attempting to manipulate us today.
“It is important to stand up for yourself and to defend your own position.
“This can relate to matters such as your career and business areas, because Pluto is in Capricorn.
“Or it can be connected to relationships and partnerships, as the Sun is in Libra.
However, this is can be bad, especially when working particularly hard on something.
But although this aspect is stressful and brings tension, the results might actually be very impressive.
Monday also witnesses a very impressive aspect, when Mercury Sextiles Saturn.
This aspect can help you to be very logical and precise in your work and communication.
This is a very positive aspect for business planning as your organisational skills will be optimised today.
Finally, there is a minor challenging Square and a Half aspect between Jupiter and Uranus arriving today.
These are slow-moving planets so this aspect is actually quite rare.
And gas giant Jupiter and Uranus can require people to make a change, especially with this minor stressful aspect occurring.
Ms Stoichkova said: “It is a time of change today, whether this relates to your beliefs, goals or even thinking in a different way.”