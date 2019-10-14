Daily horoscope for October 15: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Tuesday, October 15 arrives with the second Mercury aspect of the week. This is a Trine between the planets Mercury and Neptune. This inspiring combination can help your intuition and assist your sensitivity.

Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes this aspect will help you feel the cosmic atmosphere around you today.

She said: “You will feel other people and respond accordingly to their feelings. “You will really consequently provide other people with what they need. “This is a very sensitive combination, with both Mercury and Neptune both being in Water signs.

The MarStars Astrology expert thinks this aspect can also bring more compassion and sensitivity. She said: “It can make things more dynamic and interesting, so this is a very special aspect. “This is especially when it comes to relationships, or also the Venus areas, such as art and female affairs. “You can consequently expect to experience more excitement, passion and a deeper connection with your loved one.