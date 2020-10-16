Daily horoscope for October 16: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

A Square is an aspect revealing the tensions, obstacles and challenges in your life reflecting the planets involved. The Opposition, conversely, occurs when planets are across the Zodiac wheel from each other. The result of all of this is these positions are preparing to do battle with problems. Scaled Libra has encountered problematic positions for a long time now.

Alternatively, now may be the time to tackle long-term and understanding rapidly-approaching obstacles in order to transform your situation. Today’s hard-nosed Libra New Moon today may be about to throw down the astrological gauntlet. Those who are a Libra Sun or Rising sign, Friday is a phenomenal time to take charge. And for those who are not, then whatever Libra governs in your life is up for much of the same.

This Libra New Moon is particularly busy at this time as it also creates a Square with several planets in Capricorn, as well a being Retrograde with red planet Mars. - Advertisement - This means should expect to feel a little under attacked by all sides this Friday. Therefore take a little time to time to stop this half-life in your life arena and address a fundamental need for change. And with Earth’s nearest neighbour being a little annoying, some external event or circumstance could be responsible for lighting an emotional fuse.

And because messenger Mercury also remains Retrograde, this may mean you should consider clearing your backlog. This might mean encountering unpleasant and energy-sapping situations this Friday. You should also anticipate meeting self deception, fear and cowardly behaviour. The best advice is think of this day a time to clear-out the rot. Then, as the day draws to a close, expect Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn to have the final word.

