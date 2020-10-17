Home Lifestyle Daily horoscope for October 17: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac...
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 17: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

0

These aspects are commonly considered to be intensely focused and take place when two planetary bodies are zero degrees apart.

Today’s combination unusually offers direct access to the heart of the matter.

So the start of another well-earned weekend is therefore an ideal opportunity to think long and hard about anything you wish to change in your life for the long term.

Prepare to make the most of your time off the weekend by focussing on projects with a laser-like precision.

READ MORE-  New Moon 2020: Is it a New Moon tonight?

Fortunately, Uranus in Taurus is on hand giving you the scientific detachment you need.

Many may feel like the entire year has been preparing you for this moment.

Some say they almost feel reborn, once numerous layers of attachments and lies have been stripped away.

And although this may not feel pleasant at the time, eventually it will feel worth the trouble.

- Advertisement -

You will then be ready and able to face the truth straight in the eye.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBrexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10
Next articleBack to the Future 4: Bob Gale shares the main reason another sequel will NEVER happen

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Bedbugs: Main signs to spot warning you may have an infestation according to expert

0
When asked how common bedbugs are in the UK, Mr Blackhurst answered: “The UK was virtually free of bed bugs many years ago, but...
Read more
Lifestyle

Working From Home Got You Down? Try Dyeing Your Hair Pink

0
IN THE PINK A guest with pale pink hair outside the Chloe show at Paris fashion week in February. Photo: Getty ImagesBy Sara Bosworth Close Sara BosworthOct. 16,...
Read more
Lifestyle

High cholesterol: Three natural ways to help lower your levels and reduce major risks

0
Cholesterol is not intrinsically harmful, in fact, your body needs it to build healthy cells. High levels of cholesterol are harmful, however, because it...
Read more
Lifestyle

Monty Don's heartbreaking final moments with loved one: 'It's real grief'

0
Monty, the UK's gardening godfather, has been making the rounds in recent weeks, promoting his new book, 'My Garden World: The Natural Year'. In...
Read more
Lifestyle

Should You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?

0
GLOBE-TROT OR NOT As countries around the world gradually re-open to tourists, many jetsetters are wrestling with the question: Is it safe and responsible to...
Read more
Lifestyle

Aldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of 38 supermarkets

0
Aldi supermarket first launched its Deliveroo trial with 20 stores across the UK but this has now extended to another 18 discount stores. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

In the US, 50 States Could Mean 50 Vaccine Rollout Strategies

Science 0
Maryn McKenna Sometime in the next months—before the end of the year, according to optimists, or more likely early in 2021—the United States will have...
Read more

Bedbugs: Main signs to spot warning you may have an infestation according to expert

Lifestyle 0
When asked how common bedbugs are in the UK, Mr Blackhurst answered: “The UK was virtually free of bed bugs many years ago, but...
Read more

WoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update

Gaming 0
The latest WoW Shadowlands release date news (Image: BLIZZARD)A new release date for World of Warcraft Shadowlands is coming and fans are hoping it...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: