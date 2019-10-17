Daily horoscope for October 17: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Thursday, October 17, is a fascinating day for your horoscope due to a Semi-Sextile between Jupiter and Pluto. This Semi-Sextile is actually quite a rare aspect because both of the planets are moving slowly. Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes gas giant Jupiter and distant planet Pluto are supporting each other today. She said: “Jupiter is about our growth, goals and belief system.

“Pluto, meanwhile, is about transformations and it is a collective planet, so it brings in interdependences which are important for all of us as a society.”

It is curious to note is how Jupiter and Pluto will next year be in conjunction in Capricorn three times. This Semi-Sextile is actually the last aspect Jupiter and Pluto will make before next year’s conjunctions. So it might be viewed as a form of preparation for cosmic events in 2020. You may, therefore, feel some tendencies to where things are heading. READ MORE: Hubble supernova video shows blue shock waves travel through space

Although the Semi-Sextile is different to next year’s aspects, it should provide a little inclination for how you will then be feeling. Jupiter and Pluto is a combination for growth and transformation of your belief system. Overall, this aspect can supply incredible expansion. This preparation is therefore quite exciting and also a positive time to transform something about your goals. READ MORE: Space agency NASA unveils ‘stellar jewel box’ photo

Another aspect involving Jupiter today is a Quintile with Mars. The MarStars Astrology expert thinks this aspect can supply some kind of changes related to our plans. She said: “This can be an particularly positive combination for matters related to business and competition. “So overall Thursday is shaping up to be a very interesting and exciting day.”

The Moon is in Gemini on Thursday, meaning there is more variety and flexibility. This is also a very positive time for communication and connecting with others. Ms Stoichkova added: “Don’t forget Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, is making positive aspects. “So the week is consequently very positive for communication and intellectual work, and this is especially so for Thursday.”

Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed