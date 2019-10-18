Daily horoscope for October 18: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Friday, October 18, arrives with two intriguing aspects made by the Moon. An Opposition between our celestial orb and Jupiter will affect your horoscope today. Opposition occur when planets are across the Zodiac wheel from each other.

This opposition sees the Moon in Gemini while gas giant Jupiter is in Sagittarius.

Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes this is an axis representing our way of thinking. She said: “This affects our goals and plans, meaning it is maybe time to change something. “And this might be achieved by how we communicate with others. READ MORE: Hubble supernova video shows blue shock waves travel through space

“Expect someone to offer a new idea or provide a new perspective.” Today is also an intense period for travelling, exploring and learning. Friday can consequently be quite an interesting and exciting, and may bring much variety. The other aspect arriving today is a Trine between the Moon and the Sun. READ MORE: Space agency NASA unveils ‘stellar jewel box’ photo

A Trine is a favourable astrological aspect of two celestial bodies 120 degrees apart. The expert thinks this is a very positive aspect capable of helping you really achieve what you want. She said: “The environment is therefore supportive of you, your actions and your plans. “This is a really positive aspect because the Sun and the Moon are the two most powerful planets. “So, expect to change your plans and you may feel in a harmonious way.

“You may feel supported and comfortable with other people.” On top that, both the Sun and the Moon are in Air signs today. This is yet more confirmation that today is a wonderful time for communication. Ms Stoichkova added: “Negotiations, intellectual work and processing new information will all also benefit. “This all means the end of the working week is a positive time.”

