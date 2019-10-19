Daily horoscope for October 19: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

You may notice an increased power in your speech and expression, meaning people will pay more attention to you.

These factors all mean this is a highly specific aspect which allows you to transform your own thoughts and ideas, because it is a powerful aspect.

Ms Stoichkova added: “In ancient times, people with these aspects have been called magicians, because their unique minds have the ability to affect outcomes and this aspect continues to be interesting today.

“Use your mind and navigate it in certain directions, in order to achieve success.

