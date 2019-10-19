Daily horoscope for October 20: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Sunday, October 20, sees the planets Venus and Saturn make a Sextile – an agreeable aspect formed when planets are about 60 degrees apart. This positive combination can help you control emotions and feel more balanced. Marina Stoichkova, an astrologer from MarStars Astrology, believes this is particularly harmonious for your horoscope with regard to relationships.

She said: “This aspect brings a whole new sense of certainty and stability.

"You can expect to feel reassured your partner is really reliable and supportive today. "This aspect can also be helpful for those who work in the arts or fashion industry. "And this is also a great combination for conducting negotiations, as it allows you to make accurate judgements."

Those who need to make decisions or evaluations will particularly benefit from this aspect. Even those in relationship may be able to objective in assessing their partner today. There is another positive aspect taking place between Mercury and Jupiter today – the fourth and final aspect made by Mercury this week. Semi-Sextiles indicate a mental interaction between the planets involved that is more sensed than experienced externally.

Ms Stoichkova thinks this means astrology advocates should focus on personal affairs. She said: “Do something at home with your family members such as enjoy a lovely meal and take care of the people you love. “The end of the week is therefore an agreeable time.”

