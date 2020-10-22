As the Sun moves into Scorpio, now is the time to focus on love, lust or passion. Your thoughts will begin to feel more real than ever, and you may feel a strong sense of nostalgia. With the Sun in Scorpio, it is time to unleash your inner magnetism and pursue whoever you want to.

It is a mesmerising time of the year, so be sure to take advantage of that.

As the nights get longer and the skies get darker, a certain romanticism is felt in the air.

Now is the perfect time to go after what, or who, you want. But be warned, the Moon has now entered Capricorn.

This allows you to keep your head firmly on your shoulders and remember that nonsense will not be tolerated.