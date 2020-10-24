Home Lifestyle Daily horoscope for October 24: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac...
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 24: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Astrologers agree important relationships will have a solid, stable feel this Saturday.

As a result, this weekend is an ideal opportunity to make a relationships work.

Saturday is also widely considered an opportune moment to revisit certain agreement.

These offer useful way to set some crystal-clear guidelines for how each party in a relationship should ideally behave.

This cosmic dance between love planet Venus and ringed jewel Saturn is in Capricorn.

This, unfortunately, means the start of another well-earned weekend is not a romantic day.

However, Saturday is conversely a brilliant day for love, but only time can tell whether this is for real.

And only time can make good your investments – and today, time is on your side.

Still, the Aquarius Moon is feeling rather rebellious as it Squares Uranus.

Squares are considered to be aspects capable of revealing any tensions, obstacles and challenges in your standing in your way.

But today’s Square is not the most effective, especially when compared to the productive, problem-solving energy of the Trine between Venus and Saturn.

Astrology experts believe now is the time to express love in practical ways.

Presenting material gifts can never hurt, nor can making a commitment.

Today’s aspects are all concerned with long game.

This is because Aquarius is all future-oriented, meaning this star sign plans for the long term, which is why Aquarius is considered so revolutionary.

The busy Aquarius Moon also creates a Sextile with Red Planet Mars – and who better than this planetary pair to get the revolution going?

But it is Venus and Saturn who hold centre stage today, meaning it is solid relationships that will carry you through.

