Home Lifestyle Daily horoscope for October 4: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac...
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 4: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

0

And by being focussed on the physical, such as beauty and money, great things will emerge.

The Moon also forms a Trine with Jupiter in Capricorn.

Trines are considered to be more of a positive aspect, where two celestial bodies are seen to be 120 degrees apart.

YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott said: “Good luck is in the mix this Sunday.”

READ MORE-  October horoscope 2020: What’s the horoscope for 2020?

“So you can really affect great change in your life at this time by taking physical and practical action.

“There is a great sense of peace and serenity and just being at comfort and at ease with yourself and other people.

“There is also a tangible sense of sensuality and appreciation for beauty floating around.

“Dreams really can come true and love and intimacy are real things.

- Advertisement -

These can be experienced this Sunday, which can really be a life-changing event.”

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to Change MBR Partition Table to GPT in Windows 10/8/7?
Next articleFinal Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

To Improve Your Running, Try These Six Hip Exercises

Newslanes - 0
By Jen Murphy | Photographs by Eve Edelheit for The Wall Street Journal Oct. 3, 2020 6:00 am ETThe hips are the linchpin of every...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton uses 'forward' trick to show her modern approach to role in Royal Family

Newslanes - 0
"Kate's recent style choices and outfits have reflected the change." The Duchess of Cambridge has been a full-time working royal since she married Prince William...
Read more
Lifestyle

Inside William's relationship with his boys George and Louis: 'Counting up Daddy points'

Newslanes - 0
Prince William news: Relationship with George and Louis analysed by expert (Image: INSTAGRAM/DUKEANDDUCHESSOFKENSINGTON)His position within the Royal Family means his children will be high...
Read more
Lifestyle

Amanda Holden wears another raunchy number in last Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

Newslanes - 0
She went for a soft glam makeup look with smoky, brown eyes, a natural lip and a bronzed finish. Amanda and her co-judge Alesha both...
Read more
Lifestyle

When Did Custom Closets Become the Ultimate Status Symbol?

Newslanes - 0
Lisa Adams of LA Closets reclines in a custom closet she designed, which also functions as a home office.By Rory Satran Close Rory SatranOct. 3, 2020 10:00...
Read more
Lifestyle

Prince George and Charlotte 'trumped' by Prince Louis in new video – body language expert

Newslanes - 0
While George led the way kicking off the clip with a pressing question about extinction and Charlotte melted hearts by confessing her love of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will drop one long standing Square Enix feature

Gaming Newslanes - 0
Final Fantasy 16 looks like it will make one huge change to Square Enix's iconic series (Image: SQUARE ENIX)Final Fantasy 16 was the surprise...
Read more

Trump says he is doing well, but next couple of days the 'real test'

US Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionPresident Donald Trump: "We'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days"US President Donald Trump...
Read more

Covid: Undetected breast cancer warning for thousands of women

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenovus Cancer Care estimates 30,000 people missed out on mammograms between March and JulyAbout 3,000 women in Wales have...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: