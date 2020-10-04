Daily horoscope for October 4: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

And by being focussed on the physical, such as beauty and money, great things will emerge.
The Moon also forms a Trine with Jupiter in Capricorn.
Trines are considered to be more of a positive aspect, where two celestial bodies are seen to be 120 degrees apart.
YouTube astrologer Gregory Scott said: “Good luck is in the mix this Sunday.”
“So you can really affect great change in your life at this time by taking physical and practical action.
“There is a great sense of peace and serenity and just being at comfort and at ease with yourself and other people.
“There is also a tangible sense of sensuality and appreciation for beauty floating around.
“Dreams really can come true and love and intimacy are real things.
These can be experienced this Sunday, which can really be a life-changing event.”
