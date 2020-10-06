Home Lifestyle Daily horoscope for October 6: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac...
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 6: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Sunday’s horoscope sees the Moon remaining in sociable star sign Gemini. And astrologers around the world agree there is consequently a positive energy in the atmosphere.

You may feel a tangible excitement when the Moon Squares Venus at the start of the day.

Squares are considered to be aspect able to reveal life’s obstacles and issues.

Tuesday’s Square may mean relationships will go through a rocky patch.

However, you can avoid any major drama if a serious effort is made.

Daily horoscope: Tuesday features both an Opposition, Square and a Sextile (Image: Express)

Daily horoscope: Squares are considered to be aspect able to reveal life’s obstacles and issues (Image: Express)

Expect something profound and important to be communicated to you during the day, even the medium is slightly clumsy.

This Gemini Moon is thought to be a catalyst for creating useful conversations.

You should anticipate that what is learnt at this time can surprise and shock you.

You may also feel a real need to be near the action.

Daily horoscope: Venus travels over the very last degree of Gemini (Image: Getty)

Astrologers understand Mercury and Uranus will actually Oppose three times during autumn 2020.

This means you should prepare to jettison any bizarre beliefs and misconceptions you hold.

The truth is just so much tastier than any of the official lines or conspiracy theories doing the rounds.

Hopefully, what you hear will surprise and certainly please you.

Pluto stationing Direct over the weekend may have provided an influx of fear, power and powerful emotions

This most likely led to a realisation about the inevitability of certain things.

Many of us are probably still attempting to unpack these issues.

And it does not take a genius to know that the best way to let off some steam is to talk about it.

Daily horoscope for October 6: he Moon creates a Conjunction with Neptune in Pisces (Image: Getty)

The Moon later in the day travels to make a Trine with the Libra Sun.

Trines are recognised as a positive aspect, where two celestial bodies are 120 degrees apart.

Today’s Trine is one allowing you to start making sense of your world.

Astrology experts think Tuesday to be an ideal opportunity to link-up and get connected.

So why not make time to talk about it, whether remotely online or in real life?

Some suspect today’s Gemini Moon is onto something, but it may be hard to know exactly what it is up to.

You might unearth anything as you converse with friends and family today.

This is to messenger planet Mercury in the star sign Scorpio.

The Moon also Sextile rogue asteroid Chiron as the day draws to a close.

The Sextile is an aspect formed when objects are as much as two signs or 60 degrees apart.

Today’s final aspect is thought to ensure what you are sharing in conversation is real.

