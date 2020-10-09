Dan Walker admits BBC co-host Louise Minchin is 'mentally scarred' after team get-together

“I felt I should have said something in support of her, but she didn’t want any more attention,” he told Radio Times.

“The day the story came out, I wrote to Tony Hall, saying, ‘If Naga is guilty, then I’m guilty’. At the time I didn’t know I’d been mentioned in the original complaint.”

It later emerged that Dan, who was also named in the complaint, was not sanctioned, and instead it focused only on Naga at the third and final stage of the complaints process.

Admitting they both “sailed near the line,” Dan insisted they “didn’t cross it”, saying the BBC should have given a “more robust defence” of their presenters.

BBC Breakfast airs weekdays from 6am on BBC One.

Like this: Like Loading...