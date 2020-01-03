Dan Walker: BBC Breakfast star finally breaks silence on ‘£200-a-day chauffeur cost’

Earlier this month, it was reported that BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker , 42, is driven in an executive car from his home in Sheffield to the studio in Salford and back again three days a week. According to The Sun on Sunday, the 39.4 mile journey costs the corporation £100 per trip and could add up to around £30,000 a year.

Dan hit back at a Twitter user who queried the claim on the social media site earlier this week.

The exchange began after the presenter shared a post about the use of VAR in a recent Aston Villa vs Burnley FC match.

In view of his 610,000 Twitter followers, he wrote: “Come on. This is getting daft.”

In response to his post, one user wrote: “Nearly as daft as taxpayers funding your thousand pound a week taxi to your high paid job.”

READ MORE: Caroline Flack: ‘Blood’ on bed was ‘mostly’ from her and not boyfriend