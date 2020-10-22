Home Celebrity Dan Walker: BBC host furiously defends Stacey Dooley after nasty trolls attack...
Dan Walker: BBC host furiously defends Stacey Dooley after nasty trolls attack her new gig

Dan Walker, 43, rushed to support fellow TV presenter Stacey Dooley after she revealed she had received unnecessarily cruel remarks on Twitter over her latest gig This is MY House, which is set to air on BBC One next year. The show follows four people who try to convince celebrities that they own the property in question, a concept created by former Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon.

Following the BBC’s announcement ahead of its debut, the documentary journalist was forced to defend her involvement after she was hit with nasty comments from trolls.

“Reading some of the unnecessarily cruel comments re my new gig,” she wrote.

“I got the same criticism doing Strictly and Glow Up.

“I did well on Strictly and Glow Up went on to be a global series, that was recommissioned and Netflix took.”

She added: “I don’t know why this platform is so unkind.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner was flooded with loving comments from fans, including Dan who was eager to show his support for his pal.

“This is why I feel Twitter – for all the positives – will eventually die,” he explained.

“What are the benefits of allowing people into your life to shout at you & tell you you’re rubbish?”

The BBC host concluded his response with a sweet motivational message: “You’re not Stace… you’re great and the overwhelming majority of non-pubes will wish you the best.”

Other celebs were quick to follow suit, with Katie Piper writing: “People projecting so much negativity which in turn breeds more unhappiness into their own life. I love the passion and skill you put Into everything you do. I re watched all of your docs in lockdown some for the 3rd time!”

This Morning‘s Alison Hammond gave her verdict: “Ignore babs , I love ya and that’s all you need in your life.”(sic)

TV doc Ranj Singh added: “Social media cam be toxic sometimes. Makes me so sad. Chin up darling. Just go and show them what you can do!”

Stacey had earlier shared her excitement in a statement: “I’m made up to be involved in a gig that allows us to do that in a format that will bring some fun, humour and warmth at a time when we are all so craving escapism.”

Elsewhere, Dan had to defend himself from nasty comments, after a sarcastic tweet regarding 22-year-old Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, backfired.

The BBC Breakfast star intended to make a light-hearted joke, poking fun at those who had a problem with the footballer’s political involvement, but a few comments left Dan “struggling” to comprehend how they missed the point.

Rashford recently received an MBE for his role in campaigning for the government to allow about 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in England’s summer holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.

His efforts are widely appreciated by millions, but it appears a select few didn’t appreciate the magnitude of his actions.

Dan, being a big supporter of Rashford both in football and in the political arena, took Tuesday night’s game against Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity to poke fun at those who were sceptical about his political stance.

Taking to Twitter, the BBC host sarcastically wrote: “If Marcus Rashford was to ‘stick to football’… he would have a decent career,” he typed with a wink face.

