Dan Walker: BBC host silences trolls after sarcastic tweet backlash 'It’s quite obvious'

Dan Walker , 43, had to explain himself after trolls criticised him for a tweet regarding 22-year-old Manchester United player Marcus Rashford. The BBC Breakfast star intended to make a light-hearted joke, poking fun at those who had a problem with the footballer’s political involvement, but it appeared to backfire leaving Dan “struggling” to comprehend how they missed the point.

Rashford recently received an MBE for his role in campaigning for the government to allow about 1.3 million children to claim free school meal vouchers in England’s summer holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.

His efforts are widely appreciated by millions, but it appears a select few didn’t appreciate the magnitude of his actions.

Dan, being a big supporter of Rashford both in football and in the political arena, took Tuesday night’s game against Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity to poke fun at those who were sceptical about his political stance.

Taking to Twitter, the BBC host sarcastically wrote: “If Marcus Rashford was to ‘stick to football’… he would have a decent career,” he typed with a wink face.

