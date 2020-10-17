Home Celebrity Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm
Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare. The broadcaster was due to join his co-host Mike Bushell for a segment on the programme but was missing from the studio.

The 43-year-old took to the micro-blogging site and admitted he made a “new record” after the small-screen star overslept.

In view of his 668,000 followers, Dan shared a snap alongside which he sported a surprised expression.

He penned: “Morning. New record. Got in very late (because of work) last night. Slept through the alarms.

“Woke up at 8:21, made it into position for 8:31… on air on #BBCBreakfast a couple of minutes later with @mikebreakfast.”

Dan Walker ‘slept through his alarm’ amid BBC Breakfast appearance (Image: BBC)

Dan Walker was due to appear on BBC Breakfast with Mike Bushell (Image: BBC)

Fans flocked to comment on the post, as one person quizzed: “Did you sleep at the studio?”

Dan replied: “Hotel is about a three minute jog away.”

Sports presenter Mike joked that the viewers didn’t have to know about his near-miss Breakfast appearance.

He tweeted: “Superbly pulled off. No one would have known @mrdanwalker.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted he was late but fortunately made it on-air (Image: TWITTER DAN WALKER)

Other social media users commented on Dan’s late appearance, as another user said: “I thought your voice was a bit Barry White… All makes sense now!”

A third person quipped: “Excellent work Dan. Thought you looked a little ruffled earlier.”

Dan chatted on BBC Breakfast to talk all things sport with his co-star Mike ahead of his appearance on Football Focus.

Alongside his presenting gig on the morning programme, the TV anchor is also a regular fixture on the BBC sports show.

Dan Walker made it just in time for his appearance on BBC Breakfast (Image: BBC)

Dan’s admission comes after he took to Twitter yesterday and revealed he was going to be a guest on one of his “favourite TV shows”.

Alongside an image of an apple, he tweeted: Off to be a guest on one of my favourite TV shows. If you can guess what it is… you could (very important) win this apple.”

Fans of the presenter flocked with numerous suggestions of what show he would be appearing on.

One person quizzed: “Oh wait… As you’ve written a book, probably the One Show!”

Dan replied: “Nope!”

“Part of me is hoping the apple is a clue and you’re on your way to a reboot of ready steady cook with the legendary Ainsley Harriot,” another viewer remarked.

While Dan didn’t give a definitive answer, it appears the broadcaster was referring to debuting as a guest on BBC Breakfast.

BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One at 6am.

