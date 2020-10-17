Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare. The broadcaster was due to join his co-host Mike Bushell for a segment on the programme but was missing from the studio.

The 43-year-old took to the micro-blogging site and admitted he made a “new record” after the small-screen star overslept.

In view of his 668,000 followers, Dan shared a snap alongside which he sported a surprised expression.

He penned: “Morning. New record. Got in very late (because of work) last night. Slept through the alarms.

“Woke up at 8:21, made it into position for 8:31… on air on #BBCBreakfast a couple of minutes later with @mikebreakfast.”

