Dan Walker reprimands Naga for throwing BBC breakfast into chaos ‘Get on with it!’

Matt gave a very long, very devious laugh at Naga’s comment which then sent the host into peels of laughter.

Naga said: “That’s the funniest laugh,” as she shuffled on the sofa.

Dan was forced to step in though as the show went off track and said: “A little weather giggle – get on with it!”

Matt composed himself and gave the report about what the UK can look forward to this week.

Fans were thrilled to see Naga on the sofa this morning and took to Twitter to discuss.

One fan said: “Hold on a minute! Another curveball from BBC Breakfast … wonderful to see @TVNaga01 on today but I now think it’s Thursday!”

And another added: “Loving the @BBCBreakfast this morning – putting me in a great mood before work 🙂 cheers guys.”

BBC Breakfast airs on BBC One daily at 6am.

