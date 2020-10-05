Dana White provides Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II update after bout offer

staronline@reachplc.com (Chisanga Malata)

UFC president Dana White has revealed he’s yet to hear back from Conor McGregor about fighting Dustin Poirier.

Late last month, the UFC made overtures to book a rematch between the former featherweights after the pair agreed to face one another in a charity match on social media.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, White said: “(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight.

“We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Earlier this week, White revealed Poirier had accepted the offer and that UFC were hoping to learn McGregor’s answer early on Saturday morning.

The Irishman, however, has yet to inform them of his decision.

“They’ve been offered a fight to fight in January,” White told UFC Arabia. “Poirier accepted, we’re supposed to hear from Conor (soon).”

McGregor and Poirier, 32 and 31 respectively, locked horns with one another six years ago at UFC 178.

That night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena proved to be a short one at the office for ‘The Notorious’, who solidified his position as a featherweight contender with a devastating TKO victory in just under two minutes.

Revenge has been on the mind of Poirier ever since that fateful night in Vegas, with many fans clambering to see ‘The Diamond’ rematch the former two-division following his run to the interim lightweight title and his 155lb unification fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier reiterated his eagerness to avenge his defeat to McGregor a few days after losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, which prompted ‘Mystic Mac’ to tweet: “I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

“You should have spoke [sic] my name with a bit more respect in that build up.

“‘McGregor’s not next’ Motherf***er, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it.”

McGregor, 22-4, hasn’t fought since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

Poirier, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since his gruelling unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in June.

The UFC’s offering of a rematch with Poirier would suggest all is well between White and McGregor, who were recently engaged in a bitter war of words.

The pair were at loggerheads late last month after McGregor shared private messages between himself and White on social media in a bid to dispel suggestions he’s not been looking to fight this year.

White branded McGregor’s actions “one of the dirtiest things you can do”, a criticism the Dubliner took great exception to.

“Code was broken when you lied about me turning down fights mate,” McGregor tweeted. “I said Justin [Gaethje] in May and you went and said I did not want to fight.

McGregor, Ireland’s first UFC champion, had hoped to fight three times this year but saw his plans for a “season” torched by the coronavirus pandemic and less than fruitful talks with the UFC.

“I was pushing hard for the season,” McGregor tweeted. “Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout.

“All to take place back to back.

“Then when COVID hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again. I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.”

