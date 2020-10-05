Home Sports Dana White provides Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II update after bout...
Sports

Dana White provides Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II update after bout offer

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Chisanga Malata)

UFC president Dana White has revealed he’s yet to hear back from Conor McGregor about fighting Dustin Poirier.

Late last month, the UFC made overtures to book a rematch between the former featherweights after the pair agreed to face one another in a charity match on social media.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, White said: “(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight.

“We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

Earlier this week, White revealed Poirier had accepted the offer and that UFC were hoping to learn McGregor’s answer early on Saturday morning.

Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White make their way off a private jet

The Irishman, however, has yet to inform them of his decision.

“They’ve been offered a fight to fight in January,” White told UFC Arabia. “Poirier accepted, we’re supposed to hear from Conor (soon).”

McGregor and Poirier, 32 and 31 respectively, locked horns with one another six years ago at UFC 178.

- Advertisement -

That night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena proved to be a short one at the office for ‘The Notorious’, who solidified his position as a featherweight contender with a devastating TKO victory in just under two minutes.

The UFC are looking to book a rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Revenge has been on the mind of Poirier ever since that fateful night in Vegas, with many fans clambering to see ‘The Diamond’ rematch the former two-division following his run to the interim lightweight title and his 155lb unification fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier reiterated his eagerness to avenge his defeat to McGregor a few days after losing to Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, which prompted ‘Mystic Mac’ to tweet: “I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

“You should have spoke [sic] my name with a bit more respect in that build up.

“‘McGregor’s not next’ Motherf***er, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it.”

Conor McGregor stopped Dustin Poirier six years ago at UFC 178

McGregor, 22-4, hasn’t fought since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

Poirier, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since his gruelling unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in June.

The UFC’s offering of a rematch with Poirier would suggest all is well between White and McGregor, who were recently engaged in a bitter war of words.

The pair were at loggerheads late last month after McGregor shared private messages between himself and White on social media in a bid to dispel suggestions he’s not been looking to fight this year.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since annihilating Donald Cerrone in January at UFC 246
- Advertisement -

White branded McGregor’s actions “one of the dirtiest things you can do”, a criticism the Dubliner took great exception to.

“Code was broken when you lied about me turning down fights mate,” McGregor tweeted. “I said Justin [Gaethje] in May and you went and said I did not want to fight.

McGregor, Ireland’s first UFC champion, had hoped to fight three times this year but saw his plans for a “season” torched by the coronavirus pandemic and less than fruitful talks with the UFC.

Conor McGregor was hoping to fight two more times this year

“I was pushing hard for the season,” McGregor tweeted. “Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout.

“All to take place back to back.

“Then when COVID hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again. I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage.”

Source:RSSUnify feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKenya Moore, 49, Slays In Catsuit As She Reveals How She Lost 7Lbs. Of Her ‘Quarantine’ Weight
Next articleThings to Do This Week

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Oklahoma loses back-to-back games for first time since 1999 in 37-30 thriller vs. Iowa State

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:49p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:46The last time the Oklahoma Sooners lost back-to-back games on the gridiron,...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool's embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa highlights critical transfer mistake

Newslanes - 0
While the Croatia international often frustrated fans, he did prove to play a pivotal squad role at times with Liverpool going on to win...
Read more
Sports

Jon Gruden's struggles to keep mask on continue after NFL's draft pick punishment threat

Newslanes - 0
Sporting News A few weeks ago, Jon Gruden said he was "doing (his) best" with regard to wearing his mask on the sideline. Sunday, it appeared Gruden's...
Read more
Sports

No. 4 Georgia punishes No. 7 Auburn, 27-6, behind epic defensive performance

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:52p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:11The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs bullied the No. 7 Auburn Tigers on...
Read more
Sports

Who to start in fantasy football: Week 4 rankings, start sit advice for PPR, Standard, Superflex scoring

Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky Rank Player 1 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints @ Lions 2 Davante Adams, WR, Packers vs. Falcons 3 Aaron Jones, RB, Packers vs. Falcons 4 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals @ Panthers 5 Ezekiel Elliott, RB,...
Read more
Sports

Watch Breece Hall go off for 139 yards, two scores in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 12:50a ET | College Football | Duration: 1:56Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall continued the hot start to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Chloe Sims in tears on TOWIE as her and Pete Wicks come clean on romance

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine) The Only Way Is Essex fans went into meltdown during Sunday's episode as Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks both came clean about...
Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'I Love You!'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena Happy 23rd Birthday | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageArnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Son Joseph Baena...
Read more

Kelly Ripa Has 'Never Been Happier' as She Hits 50th Birthday Milestone

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Mariah Cooper Age is just a number! Kelly Ripa is feeling positive about her life as she celebrated her 50th birthday amid the success of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: