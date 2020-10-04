Dana White's latest audacious Conor McGregor vs Khabib plan ruled out

staronline@reachplc.com (Matthew Cooper)

Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed UFC president Dana White pitched the idea of a rematch with Conor McGregor to take place as part of an Ultimate Fighter series.

Abdelaziz claimed White wanted the two fierce rivals to face off as coaches on the next series of TUF but Khabib turned it down.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is due to fight interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and ruled out any potential of a rematch with McGregor after he handily beat the Irishman in their first fight at UFC 229 by submission.

Speaking to TMZ, Abdelaziz said: “One of the things this stupid idiot doesn’t know about, too, is last week Dana White called me and said, ‘Ali, what do you think about if Khabib wins [against Gaethje], him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?’

“This is breaking news. I said, ‘You know what, I’ll think about it’. He said, ‘Of course, vice versa if Justin wins’.

“If we do Khabib vs Conor in The Ultimate Fighter as coach, he’s probably going to the hospital because we’re gonna beat his and his whole team’s ass.

“I talked to Khabib yesterday and he said, ‘This man is a human trash, he’s garbage, he doesn’t earn the fight’.

“If Justin wins and wants an easy payday, go ahead and fight Conor. He can forget about doing The Ultimate Fighter with Khabib, it’s over. Khabib said to me, ‘How can I be in the same room as him?’

“Khabib turned it down, If he wants to do The Ultimate Fighter with Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev, he can. If Justin chooses to, it’s OK too.

“He can forget about Khabib, the rematch, done, dead, never, Khabib will never fight him.”

Meanwhile, McGregor has confirmed he will fight legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao in a crossover bout this winter, writing on Twitter: “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

Pacquiao has also confirmed the fight, with a statement from his office reading: “For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.

The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.

