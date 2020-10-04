Home Sports Dana White's latest audacious Conor McGregor vs Khabib plan ruled out
Sports

Dana White's latest audacious Conor McGregor vs Khabib plan ruled out

0

staronline@reachplc.com (Matthew Cooper)

Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed UFC president Dana White pitched the idea of a rematch with Conor McGregor to take place as part of an Ultimate Fighter series.

Abdelaziz claimed White wanted the two fierce rivals to face off as coaches on the next series of TUF but Khabib turned it down.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is due to fight interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and ruled out any potential of a rematch with McGregor after he handily beat the Irishman in their first fight at UFC 229 by submission.

Speaking to TMZ, Abdelaziz said: “One of the things this stupid idiot doesn’t know about, too, is last week Dana White called me and said, ‘Ali, what do you think about if Khabib wins [against Gaethje], him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?’

UFC president Dana White wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to coach a season of the Ultimate Fighter ahead of a rematch

“This is breaking news. I said, ‘You know what, I’ll think about it’. He said, ‘Of course, vice versa if Justin wins’.

“If we do Khabib vs Conor in The Ultimate Fighter as coach, he’s probably going to the hospital because we’re gonna beat his and his whole team’s ass.

“I talked to Khabib yesterday and he said, ‘This man is a human trash, he’s garbage, he doesn’t earn the fight’.

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor via submission in their first bout

“If Justin wins and wants an easy payday, go ahead and fight Conor. He can forget about doing The Ultimate Fighter with Khabib, it’s over. Khabib said to me, ‘How can I be in the same room as him?’

- Advertisement -

“Khabib turned it down, If he wants to do The Ultimate Fighter with Kamaru Usman or Khamzat Chimaev, he can. If Justin chooses to, it’s OK too.

“He can forget about Khabib, the rematch, done, dead, never, Khabib will never fight him.”

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox!

Want to be on the ball with Jadon Sancho to Manchester United updates? Or perhaps you’re a Chelsea fan wondering who on earth could join next?

Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter!

From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox.

How do you sign up?

It only takes a matter of seconds.

Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’.

And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning.

You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, McGregor has confirmed he will fight legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao in a crossover bout this winter, writing on Twitter: “I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East.”

Pacquiao has also confirmed the fight, with a statement from his office reading: “For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year.

The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic.

Source:RSSUnify feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDonald Trump delivers BOMBSHELL coronavirus news: ‘I feel much better now’
Next articleCovid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tyson Fury urges Anthony Joshua to book UK showdown this year after Deontay Wilder delay

Newslanes - 0
Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to fight him in December if both of their planned bouts are cancelled. The Gypsy King is set...
Read more
Sports

Is No. 18 Oklahoma still a factor in the College Football Playoff after Kansas State upset? | BNK

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Manchester United agree Edinson Cavani transfer with medical now scheduled

Newslanes - 0
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Edinson Cavani this afternoon. The free agent is now set to fly to the city tomorrow to...
Read more
Sports

Matt Leinart: Mac Jones has proven that he can go out and win a football game on his own | BNK

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Fernando Alonso delivers verdict on Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher GOAT battle

Newslanes - 0
“So we are building the programme which is a programme that could be composed of some 2018 cars that we could do. “There is also...
Read more
Sports

Fantasy Injury Updates: Joe Mixon, Chris Carson, Kareem Hunt, more RBs impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Newslanes - 0
Matt Lutovsky It's already been announced that Raheem Mostert (knee), Leonard Fournette (ankle), and Cam Akers (ribs) are out for Week 4, but RBs Joe Mixon,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Many Top AI Researchers Get Financial Backing From Big Tech

Business Newslanes - 0
Will Knight As a grad student working on artificial intelligence, Mohamed Abdalla could probably walk into a number of well-paid industry jobs. Instead, he wants...
Read more

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Us Weekly Staff A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet...
Read more

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionBoris Johnson: "It's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas"Boris Johnson has warned it may...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: