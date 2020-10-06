‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

Erin Crabtree

Storytime! Host Tyra Banks teased an emotional night at the top of the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the celebs delivered. Plus, a mix-up caused mass confusion when it came time for an elimination.

The model, 46, hinted that the top 13’s performances would be inspired by exceptional people in their lives. Nelly kicked off the evening with what judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli dubbed his “breakout” moment of the season.

Chrishell Stause then took the stage as she powered through feeling “physically very uncomfortable” while going through the process of freezing her eggs. The Selling Sunset star, 39, questioned how “sexy” it was to be doing so as she entered the dating scene but noted that she wanted to have the best chance at becoming a mom when she meets the “right person.” Although she stumbled a bit during her performance, the judges commended her confidence.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy had a “come-to-Jesus talk” about his lack of empathy as a coach. As a result, the judges noticed the pair were stronger partners this week. The pro dancer, 34, vowed to be better while joking about the moment resembling “therapy.”

Anne Heche opened up about the discrimination she faced while dating Ellen DeGeneres, and despite her persistent issue with balance, she pulled off a “focused” paso doble in a Pride-inspired jumpsuit.

Nev Schulman dedicated his Celine Dion dance to wife Laura Perlongo, and Inaba, 52, remarked that viewers should keep an eye on him in the weeks to come. Justina Machado, for her part, finally got to show off her salsa and wowed the judges with her charisma.

Kaitlyn Bristowe impressed with her foxtrot, dedicated to boyfriend Jason Tartick, and earned the first nine of the season. Meanwhile, Johnny Weir brought out the “real” him in a way the judges hadn’t seen before. Jeannie Mai came in ready for a fight after her mother bet against her winning the mirrorball, but a small slip-up at the end of her routine threw her off.

Vernon Davis received applause for his hip action during his rumba. In contrast, Jesse Metcalfe failed to get his hips moving in his routine, and the judges urged him to push himself more.

Skai Jackson then broke down while reflecting on her late Jessie costar Cameron Boyce. She dedicated her dance to him, and both she and partner Alan Bersten — as well as Inaba — were in tears after the performance. The Talk cohost called the routine “sheer perfection” and rewarded the actress with the first 10 of the season, giving her the highest score of the night.

The performances ended on a light note as the Backstreet Boys sang along virtually to bandmate AJ McLean’s “Larger Than Life” routine.

At the end of the episode, Banks announced the wrong names — Heche and Davis — for the bottom two due to an error on her notecards. Heche and Aldama were the actual bottom two, and Heche was ultimately sent home.

Scroll through the gallery below to find out how each pair scored.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

