To date there have been 25 official James Bond themes, with many classics among them. And while chatting to Jimmy Fallon about No Time To Die last night, Daniel Craig revealed which singer “passed out” during their recording. The topic came up when the pair were discussing their favourite Bond themes.

After choosing Goldfinger, Fallon also mentioned Tom Jones’ Thunderball. Craig then revealed: “Supposedly on the last take, which is the one they used, he held the note for so long he passed out in the booth. “I don’t know if it’s true, but I like to think it’s true! “They were like, ‘Wow Tom! That’s great Tom!…where’s he gone?’” READ MORE: James Bond: Daniel Craig gives STARK warning to the next 007 star

Daniel Craig reveals which James Bond theme singer ‘PASSED OUT’ while recording for 007

Well apparently Tom Jones really did faint while recording for 1965’s Thunderball. In 2005, the singer said of the final note: “I closed my eyes and I held the note for so long when I opened my eyes the room was spinning.” While Thunderball lyricist Don Black wrote for the Daily Express last month and shared how it happened. He wrote: “One miraculous day [John Barry] asked me if I’d like to have a go at Thunderball, the new James Bond film.”

