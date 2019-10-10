Daniel Jacobs net worth: HUGE fortune Jacobs is worth thanks to sponsorships and earnings

Daniel Jacobs questioned whether the judges would be impartial at a venue where his opponent had become a fixture over the years, but called the fight an “opportunity of a lifetime” as he failed to win the WBA and WBC titles from Canelo Alvarez.

Both fighters had to be restrained at the final weigh-in as tempers flared.

Jacobs had promised an explosive display in the unification bout, putting his IBF title on the line against the Mexican idol.

“I’m mostly excited to get in there to show the world that I am the best middleweight of my generation,” he said, animatedly discussing a fight that finished in the early hours of the morning in the UK.

“I finally have an opportunity to prove it, to go against Canelo Alvarez. You guys are going to see fireworks, masterful boxing, skills, dedication, persistence, and grit, most importantly.” Odds-on favourite Canelo, who triumphed, dismissed Jacobs’ concerns about impartiality from the officials, retorting: “It sounds like he is already making excuses for defeat. If that’s the case, that’s a mindset that favours me.”

