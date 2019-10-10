Daniel Jacobs net worth: HUGE fortune Jacobs is worth thanks to sponsorships and earnings

Daniel Jacobs questioned whether the judges would be impartial at a venue where his opponent had become a fixture over the years, but called the fight an “opportunity of a lifetime” as he failed to win the WBA and WBC titles from Canelo Alvarez.
Both fighters had to be restrained at the final weigh-in as tempers flared.
Jacobs had promised an explosive display in the unification bout, putting his IBF title on the line against the Mexican idol.
“I’m mostly excited to get in there to show the world that I am the best middleweight of my generation,” he said, animatedly discussing a fight that finished in the early hours of the morning in the UK.
“I finally have an opportunity to prove it, to go against Canelo Alvarez. You guys are going to see fireworks, masterful boxing, skills, dedication, persistence, and grit, most importantly.”
Odds-on favourite Canelo, who triumphed, dismissed Jacobs’ concerns about impartiality from the officials, retorting: “It sounds like he is already making excuses for defeat. If that’s the case, that’s a mindset that favours me.”
What is Daniel Jacobs’ net worth?
While Jacobs might not yet command the staggering riches of Canelo, his defeat to big-hitting Kazakh Gennady Golovkin is thought to have earned him around £1.5m.
Canelo vs Jacobs is part of a massive 11-fight deal for Canelo that will earn him around £25 million a fight, with Jacobs expected to earn £11.3m ($15m) for his role in the showpiece.
Jacobs is reported to be guaranteed a purse of more than £3m from his next fight, although he will be catapulted to the top of the sport and greater earning potential with a win.
Jacobs felt robbed of a victorious decision against Golovkin, and had pledged to redress his grievance against Canelo, saying: “I assure you I will win this fight without controversy.
“Physically, this is much harder preparation because Canelo is very agile, he’s very fast and his offensive onslaught is at an all-time high.
“It’s a drastic difference. I’m super-confident and I’m going in there with the ability as well.”
Jacobs’ manager, Keith Connolly, spoke of his “honour” at watching the fighter turn into a man during their 15-year partnership.
