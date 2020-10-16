Home Celebrity Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’...
Celebrity

Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

0

Avery Thompson

Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about how quarantined bonded them, the ‘Darcey & Stacey’ finale, and more.

Darcey Silva, 46, and Georgi Rusev’s relationship has blossomed throughout the first season of Darcey & Stacey. Darcey and Georgi, 32, first started chatting online and met in person in Feb. 2020 at the Super Bowl. HollywoodLife talked with Darcey EXCLUSIVELY about her relationship with her now-fiance Georgi, and she revealed how comfortable she felt with him during their first meeting.

“We met up in Miami, and that’s kind of where it really all began,” Darcey explained. “We just kind of gazed into each other’s eyes when we first met, and it felt comfortable. It felt real. I didn’t feel intimidated and neither did he. It’s easy to talk to him, and I feel safe around him. You know, that’s how the vibe was in Miami, and that’s what I wanted to explore more here so that’s why we have this place to stay safe. So no one’s in harm’s way.”

Darcey Silva Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva & Georgi Rusev on ‘Darcey & Stacey.’ (TLC)

Darcey and Georgi’s romance comes after Darcey’s rough breakups with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester. She opened up about why Georgi is so different. “Georgi and I connected on a deeper level and quicker than most of my relationships,” Darcey told HollywoodLife. “It started as a friendship and grew from there. We didn’t rush, and we knew each other
as friends for over a year.”

Once they started dating, the couple quickly moved in together. Quarantine was a test for Darcey and Georgi, one they passed with flying colors. “With the quarantine and regardless of any relationship, it’s going to make you closer,” Darcey said. “I think at the time when that was going on we were in a deep, committed relationship and I wanted to see where that goes. He wasn’t overseas, he was a few states away, so we both decided that it would make sense for us to stay close together where my family is based. His family’s far away in Bulgaria, and it was just a way for us to understand each other on a deeper level.”

Darcey Stacey Silva
Darcey Silva with her twin sister Stacey Silva. (TLC)

Darcey and Georgi secretly got engaged in June 2020. The 90 Day Fiance alum gushed about her engagement in an Oct. 15 Instagram post. “I said Yes! Dreams do come true! You are the love of my life,” Darcey wrote. 

The Darcey & Stacey finale airs Oct. 18 on TLC. When asked what she could tease about the final episode of the season, Darcey remained cryptic. “Keep your eye on the prize, and see what the future holds.” Maybe we’ll see Georgi pop the question!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBest supplements for the over 50s: Four vitamins and minerals you need in your diet
Next articleAmy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing Style: What It Means

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Cardi B Claps Back at Claim She’s ‘in a Mentally Abusive Relationship’

0
Nicholas Hautman Troll time! Cardi B clapped back at fans who expressed concern about her keeping Offset in her life even after she filed for...
Read more
Celebrity

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are A Clone Couple In Matching Magenta Outfits During Date Night

0
Julia Teti Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were dressed to impress on their date night out in New York City. The couple wore outfits that...
Read more
Celebrity

Jim Carrey, Wanda Sykes & Others Support NBC Blackout Of Trump Town Hall, Push Followers To Watch & Amplify ABC’s Joe Biden Event

0
Refresh for updates: Tension between Thursday night’s presidential town halls continues to unfold as hoards of Twitter users are calling to boycott NBC’s coverage...
Read more
Celebrity

Anton du Beke apologises to fans as he shares ‘very sad’ news ahead of Strictly launch

0
Anton du Beke, 54, has taken the opportunity to send his “huge apologies” to fans after making an announcement with his dance partner and...
Read more
Celebrity

This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tee Is the Fall Basic We All Need

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that the fall is in full...
Read more
Celebrity

Paul Matters dead: AC/DC guitarist who was fired by band dies 'He lived a reclusive life'

0
"I moved to Sunshine on the lake further south and Paul would drop in to chill whenever he was in the area. "I recall he...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation Hearing Style: What It Means

Fashion 0
Vanessa FriedmanAlmost as soon as Judge Amy Coney Barrett stepped onto the public stage at the largely unmasked Rose Garden ceremony in which President...
Read more

Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

Celebrity 0
Avery Thompson Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about...
Read more

Best supplements for the over 50s: Four vitamins and minerals you need in your diet

Health 0
If you eat a healthy, varied diet day-to-day, you should be getting all the vitamins and minerals you need. However, in practice, this can...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: