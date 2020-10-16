Darcey Silva Gushes Over Connecting To Fiance Georgi On A ‘Deeper Level’ Than Past Relationships

Avery Thompson

Darcey Silva’s journey with love hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her soulmate in fiance Georgi Rusev. She spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about how quarantined bonded them, the ‘Darcey & Stacey’ finale, and more.

Darcey Silva, 46, and Georgi Rusev’s relationship has blossomed throughout the first season of Darcey & Stacey. Darcey and Georgi, 32, first started chatting online and met in person in Feb. 2020 at the Super Bowl. HollywoodLife talked with Darcey EXCLUSIVELY about her relationship with her now-fiance Georgi, and she revealed how comfortable she felt with him during their first meeting.

“We met up in Miami, and that’s kind of where it really all began,” Darcey explained. “We just kind of gazed into each other’s eyes when we first met, and it felt comfortable. It felt real. I didn’t feel intimidated and neither did he. It’s easy to talk to him, and I feel safe around him. You know, that’s how the vibe was in Miami, and that’s what I wanted to explore more here so that’s why we have this place to stay safe. So no one’s in harm’s way.”

Darcey and Georgi’s romance comes after Darcey’s rough breakups with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester. She opened up about why Georgi is so different. “Georgi and I connected on a deeper level and quicker than most of my relationships,” Darcey told HollywoodLife. “It started as a friendship and grew from there. We didn’t rush, and we knew each other

as friends for over a year.”

Once they started dating, the couple quickly moved in together. Quarantine was a test for Darcey and Georgi, one they passed with flying colors. “With the quarantine and regardless of any relationship, it’s going to make you closer,” Darcey said. “I think at the time when that was going on we were in a deep, committed relationship and I wanted to see where that goes. He wasn’t overseas, he was a few states away, so we both decided that it would make sense for us to stay close together where my family is based. His family’s far away in Bulgaria, and it was just a way for us to understand each other on a deeper level.”

Darcey and Georgi secretly got engaged in June 2020. The 90 Day Fiance alum gushed about her engagement in an Oct. 15 Instagram post. “I said Yes! Dreams do come true! You are the love of my life,” Darcey wrote.

The Darcey & Stacey finale airs Oct. 18 on TLC. When asked what she could tease about the final episode of the season, Darcey remained cryptic. “Keep your eye on the prize, and see what the future holds.” Maybe we’ll see Georgi pop the question!

