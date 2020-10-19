Home Gaming Dataminer discovers clues pointing to Apex Legends Arena Mode
Gaming

Dataminer discovers clues pointing to Apex Legends Arena Mode

0

By

Code in patch 6.1 teases UI slots for a brand new mode.

A dataminer believes they’ve uncovered evidence of a new, unannounced Apex Legends mode – Arena Mode.

While this is, naturally, only speculation at this point – and even if it’s real, it’s possible the plans won’t come to fruition for a considerable time, if at all – dataminer Shrugtal has uncovered code added to the 6.1 patch that supports UI slots on the “Play” menu for a new Arena Mode.

“Wondering if they’re planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode,” the dataminer said, along with a screenshot of the alleged code. “Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex.”

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

“They did mention wanting to bring Skull Town back,” Shrugtal opined in a follow-up tweet (thanks, Comic Book). “Maybe this is the solution, for example, a “Skull Town-only” map with a handful of Squads?”

Respawn’s free-to-play battle royale may soon sport a real-time damage tracker. In a brief exchange on Twitter, a fan reached out to Apex Legends’ design director, Jason McCord, to ask if there were plans afoot to add a damage meter. McCord’s response wasn’t lengthy, admittedly, and didn’t confirm when we’ll see it, let alone how the feature would be implemented, but they did confirm that it’s “on a list”.

In related news, the patch notes for Aftermarket, the latest Apex Legends update that rolled out yesterday, explained that the dev team had been struggling to nerf Wraith for some time, and previous changes to her abilities had not been enough to balance the character. As a result, Wraith now has a new set of sprint animations, which are designed to make her stand more upright and “expose a larger area of her body to gunfire”.

- Advertisement -

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina Economy Grows 4.9% In Q3, Extending Virus Recovery
Next articleSofia Richie Steps Out for Dinner With Mystery Man After Scott Disick Split

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the new Cold War beta end date

0
ByThe Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta has been extended and that means more game time for those who haven’t pre-ordered...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: Haunting of Verdansk Warzone patch news

0
ByCall of Duty Modern Warfare updates news for October (Image: ACTIVISION)The next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update could be a big one for...
Read more
Gaming

This cryptic tweet suggests Rainbow Six Siege might be on its way to Xbox Game Pass

0
ByRainbow Six Tease.A cryptic tweet shared by the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account over the weekend looks to be teasing that Rainbow Six Siege...
Read more
Gaming

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank. The concept of Arena fills is nothing new,...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to escape PC cheaters – in the beta

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to try to escape PC cheaters - in the beta.Call of...
Read more
Gaming

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

'We Are Not Afraid': France Rallies After Beheading Of Teacher

World 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterTens of thousands of people rallied in Paris and cities across France in solidarity with a teacher beheaded for showing pupils cartoons...
Read more

Rays celebrate, look forward to second World Series appearance in franchise history

Sports 0
ByVideo Details Oct 18, 2020 at 2:32a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:38Hear what Tampa Bay Rays players and manager Kevin Cash had to say...
Read more

Egypt’s Great Pyramid: ‘Flaw' in ancient monument exposed workers' 'remarkable' secret

World 0
ByBelieved to have been built for the Pharaoh Khufu over a 20-year period, the colossal monument still stands as the oldest and largest of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: