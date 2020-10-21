Home Celebrity David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 9, On The Lips In New Pic...
Celebrity

David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper, 9, On The Lips In New Pic 1 Year After Facing Backlash For It

0

By

Erin Silvia

Victoria Beckham showed off her family’s love when she shared a snapshot of ‘best daddy’ David Beckham and daughter Harper kissing each other on the lips once again.

David Beckham, 45, and his daughter Harper, 9, shared a sweet kiss and a smiling pose in two Instagram pics posted on Oct. 20, one year after the duo made headlines for getting backlash on a similar lip-kissing pic. The photos were posted by proud wife and mom Victoria Beckham, 46, who proved she doesn’t care what other people think about the father and his youngest child showing their affection for each other through the smooch on the lips. “The best daddy💕 @davidbeckham #HarperSeven X,” she captioned the post.

In the first photo, David and Harper are standing in front of a large bouquet of flowers as they kiss face to face, and in the second photo, they are standing in the same spot as David puts his arm around his little mini-me and they both smile. The cute little gal is wearing a white long-sleeved top and the former professional footballer is wearing a long-sleeved brown top and a newsboy cap.

The post seemed to get mostly positive responses in the comments section of Victoria’s account, which is quite a difference from previous times David has kissed their kids, including Harper, and sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, on the lips. After a snapshot of the loving dad and Harper sharing a kiss at the Women’s World Cup soccer match in Le Havre, France in June 2019 made its way online, there was negative feedback on social media. He also brought on clap backs from followers when he kissed Brooklyn in a video, which was posted by Victoria, that showed his oldest son surprising him at a restaurant in May 2018.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham
David Beckham and Harper Beckham at the Women’s World Cup soccer game, where they got attention for sharing a kiss on the lips at one point, in June 2019. (MEGA)

David isn’t the only one who’s gotten negative responses from kissing his kids on the lips. Victoria has also been the target of unsupportive messages. After she posted a pic of herself kissing Harper on the mouth while the two hung out in a lake in July 2016, she received a number of comments from critics calling it “wrong” and even saying it looked like they were “making out.” Other celebrities have also faced similar backlash for kissing their kids on the lips, like football player Tom Brady, 43.

Luckily, none of these shocking responses have stopped these cute families from still sharing their memorable moments together! We commend them for staying true to themselves!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow long do you have to self isolate if you have been in contact with someone with COVID?
Next articleCutting-Edge Bio Skin and Haircare from South Korea— Is Now Available on Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Reese Witherspoon’s Love of Her Dogs Is Contagious: Photos

0
ByJohnni Macke Puppy love! Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate dog lover and she wants everyone to know it.Whether she’s posing with dogs on set —...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon 'not happy' as BGT male judges 'paid more than double'

0
By“Everyone is in agreement Simon deserves his wage as he’s the boss, but there seems no obvious explanation as to why David should be...
Read more
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Turned Down $14.5 Million Offer to Make Another Rom-Com Movie

0
ByThe year 2010 was a pivotal moment for Matthew McConaughey. The actor was coming off a decade as the face of the romantic-comedy genre...
Read more
Celebrity

Amy Dowden fears Crohn's battle could end Strictly career after 'being more ill this year'

0
ByStrictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, 31, has opened up about her battle with Crohn's disease, a condition which causes inflammation of the lining...
Read more
Celebrity

It’s Not Too Late to Score the Perfect Fall Pullover

0
ByBernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you as excited about sweater weather...
Read more
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Her: He’s ‘Crazy’

0
ByJade Boren Tory Lanez slammed the information surrounding Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting case as ‘false,’ yet still claimed she was his ‘friend.’ Megan had something...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

As Tropical Spots Reopen, Here’s What You Need to Know

Travel 0
ByElaine GlusacWith travel to much of the world from America still shut down, countries in the Caribbean and Latin America are counting on their...
Read more

Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules – 'we're in dire straits'

Travel 0
BySpain and its islands usually draw around 18 million UK visitors each year. However, this year has seen those numbers take a plunge due...
Read more

Kevin Kiermaier takes Clayton Kershaw deep, cuts Dodgers World Series Game 1 lead to 2-1

Sports 0
ByVideo Details Oct 20, 2020 at 9:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier launched a solo home run off of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress