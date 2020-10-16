Home Entertainment David Bowie earnings: Who earns David Bowie's royalties? How much?
Entertainment

David Bowie earnings: Who earns David Bowie's royalties? How much?

0

David Bowie was not just a musician and performer, but also an innovator. This is clear in the way he left his estate and financial affairs, as David did far more than leave a will. With that being said, who earns his royalties and how much?

{%=o.title%}

]]>

David Bowie’s will had certain stipulations, with the majority of his wealth to be divided between his wife, supermodel Iman, and his two children, Duncan and Alexandria.

Duncan Jones, born Zowie Bowie, is the son of Bowie and his first wife, Angie, while Lexi is the daughter of Bowie and his second wife, Iman.

As well as this, it was reported his long-standing assistant, Corinne Schwab, was to receive £1.5million, while his friend Marion Skene, who acted as a nanny to Duncan, was to receive nearly £800,000.

Both children received 25 percent of his wealth, with Lexi also receiving a property in Little Tonshi, near Woodstock.

READ MORE: Oasis fans: Was Oasis popular in the USA? Do Americans like Oasis?

- Advertisement -

David Bowie – who earns his royalties? (Image: Getty)

David Bowie and Iman (Image: Getty)

Other than those friends mentioned, all other property and the rest of his wealth was to go to Iman, as reported in the Daily News.

The final stipulations in Bowie’s will related to his funeral, or lack thereof.

David insisted there would be no funeral for him, and instead asked those close to him to scatter his ashes in Bali as part of an intimate, Buddhist ceremony.

However, despite this, these stipulations do not include royalties, which were worked out in a very different way.

- Advertisement -

Ziggy Stardust (Image: Getty)

David Bowie and Duncan Jones (Image: Getty)

Unsurprisingly, David had quite the fortune to leave behind, which was reported as being approximately £80million, according to court documents filed at the end of January 2016 in New York.

Always the innovator, David left much of his song royalties in what was known as Bowie bonds, meaning they created money for investors each year.

- Advertisement -

With the brainpower of his financial manager Bill Zysblat and banker David Pullman, David created the scheme which sold asset-backed securities, awarding investors a share in future royalties for 10 years.

In 1997 Bowie sold asset-backed securities, dubbed “Bowie bonds”, which awarded investors a share in his future royalties for 10 years.

DON’T MISS

Related articles

The new system meant, when the bonds were bought by Prudential Financial for £38million, David had to repay this out of future income while giving a fixed annual return of 7.9 percent.

While this seems confusing, it allowed David to buy out his former manager, Tony DeFries, who reportedly opened up to half of the royalties up to a certain point in David’s career before the pair parted ways in 1975.

As a result, David did not fully own a lot of his own music, but through his new scheme, which went ahead through EMI’s agreement to let him package up his royalties, he was able to make a decent return and take back control of his own songs.

After the 10 year deal was up, and the bonds matured, the rights to the songs reverted back to the singer, meaning when he died, these would likely have been left to his family in the same way as his other wealth.

So, in the end, his family did in fact earn his royalties, though they were worth a great deal more by the time he left his estate for them to manage.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKendall Jenner Has Heated Call With ‘Rude’ Corey Gamble About Kylie Fight
Next articleWaino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Embracing fatherhood

0
ACTOR Shah Iskandar is playing against type in his latest TV drama Ryan Aralyn, which is currently airing on TV3. His character...
Read more
Entertainment

Eye on China

0
JERYL LEE PEI LING, was making inroads into the Chinese music market before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Lee was a household name after...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley death: Bob Dylan didn't speak for a WEEK after King died

0
Dylan said at the time: "I just knew that I wasn’t going to work for anybody and nobody was going to be my boss. "Hearing...
Read more
Entertainment

FIFA 21 update: PS4 and Xbox One patch notes confirm long list of title changes

0
While it may not be available to everyone right now, EA Sports has provided a thorough rundown of what will be changing soon on...
Read more
Entertainment

Spider-Man 3 release date, cast, trailer, plot – all about new MCU movie

0
Who is in the cast of Spider-Man 3? Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, hopefully taking on what many are desiring: his role as...
Read more
Entertainment

The good son

0
ACTOR Atiq Azman is a good son. He is determined to keep his mother happy. Indeed, his mother is his most precious treasure.The 19-year-old...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

Celebrity 0
While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes. She began...
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

Health 0
Another warning sign of type 2 diabetes causing unusual toilet habits includes gastroparesis. Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder of the...
Read more

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

Sports 0
Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: