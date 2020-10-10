David Dobrik Tells Us He Made a Fragrance So He Could Star in the Commercial

Emily Rekstis

David Dobrik is getting in the beauty game with a fragrance line — and Us Weekly got the exclusive scoop straight from the YouTube star himself!

On October 2, the 24-year-old influencer dropped the D2C fragrance collection with Flower Shop Perfumes Co. And the two scents — David’s Perfume #01 and David’s Perfume #02 — were inspired by one person in particular.

“I basically met somebody and this person had this crazy smell about them, like this amazing smell,” the star tells Us. “I was like, ‘What is this?’ And then they described to me the perfume and I did some more research and was so shocked that more people aren’t wearing this smell.”

Though he won’t share who that person is, he set out to capture and recreate the elegance and maturity of the fragrance for people his age. With a little help from his friends.

“I always like to bring my friends and include them on things because I just need their opinion. So I had like five or six of my friends [at the fragrance house] just like deciding whether or not they liked it,” he says. While there was a bit back and forth, they were unanimous on the final product.

The first fragrance, Amber & Cashmere, is filled with spicy wood aromas and housed in a semi-opaque black bottle. Meanwhile, the warm Grapefruit & Sandalwood comes in a clear pink bottle and includes notes of violet leaf and amber.

As exciting as the product is itself, there’s been a lot of buzz around the commercial. Then again, that was kind of the point. “I really wanted to have a perfume so I could make a perfume commercial,” Dobrik says. “I’ve always wanted to make one of those.”

In fact, the viral video went on to spark dating rumors between him and his commercial costar Charlotte D’Alessio. “My first person I thought about was Charlotte,” he says. “I was like,’ She’s perfect for it. There’s no other person that could fit the role of what this has to be more than her.’ And I asked her and I don’t know why, but she said yes. And I’m so happy she did.”

The 22-year-old model previously dated Presley Gerber, who she met through his sister Kaia.

While Dobrik confirms that they’re not dating, they made for great colleagues. “She’s the best. She was so fun to work with. She, like, coached me through all of it, because I’m really awkward when it comes to like posing and modeling and looking cute.”

You can pick up both of the fragrances for $ 60 exclusively at davidsperfume.com.

