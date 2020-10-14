Home Sports David Haye offers southpaws £1,000 to knock Derek Chisora out before Usyk...
David Haye offers southpaws £1,000 to knock Derek Chisora out before Usyk bout

Derek Chisora’s manager David Haye has offered sparring partners £1,000 if they can knock his man out.

The British heavyweight has admitted finding fighters to prepare him for October 31 opponent Oleksandr Usyk has been impossible.

Chisora’s manager Haye took to social media yesterday to offer southpaw cruiserweights or heavyweights £100 a round plus travel expenses to spar him with a reward of £1,000 for a knockout blow.

“I am getting my fitness right but sparring is hard because there is nobody out there who can spar like him, who can box and move like him,” said Chisora.

Derek Chisora’s manager David Haye has offered sparring partners £1,000 if they can knock his man out

“You just don’t know what to expect this guy to do in the ring but I don’t think he is going to find it very easy to prepare for Derek Chisora.”

The clash between the Brit and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion looked doomed when the UK government halted a return of crowds to sporting events last month.

Haye took to Instagram to make the offer to any southpaw cruiserweights or heavyweights

Chisora and Usyk were due to meet in May before the coronavirus pandemic hit and a live gate was needed plus pay-per-view to cover their purses.

But both men have taken pay cuts to get the fight on later this month behind closed doors with Wembley Arena the likely venue.

Chisora is due to lock horns with Oleksandr Usyk on October 31
Chisora said: “With everything that is happening in the world right, I am and you should be just happy for the chance to fight. I know a lot of fighters who cannot fight and are struggling right now.

“Right now it isn’t about money, it’s trying to do something that will lift everybody.

“Over the next few weeks I hope that everyone will be talking about this fight, making predictions, getting excited and hopefully feeling a little less worried by their troubles.

The pair were scheduled to meet in May before the coronavirus pandemic took its toll

“It’s something to look forward to for everyone and then people have the Dillian Whyte and Povetkin rematch, then the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev fight and then Christmas so hopefully we kick off a happier period for everyone.

“For me it wasn’t about money, it was about getting back in the ring and doing what I love.”

