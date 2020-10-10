David Walliams son: What is the name of David Walliams son?

“I’ve enjoyed having more time with my son because we’ve been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down.

“You know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it’s been really, really fantastic.”

He later admitted he will miss this time with his son when he returns to school.

He added: “I haven’t got anything to complain about and I’ve really enjoyed the extra time with my son, and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school.”

Like this: Like Loading...