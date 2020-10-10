Home Celebrity David Walliams son: What is the name of David Walliams son?
Celebrity

David Walliams son: What is the name of David Walliams son?

0

“I’ve enjoyed having more time with my son because we’ve been reading Roald Dahl books together which has been a real pleasure to actually sit down.

“You know normally you might sit down for fifteen minutes and do it, but because time has kind of opened up in this strange way, we might sit for an hour or a couple of hours and do it, and it’s been really, really fantastic.”

He later admitted he will miss this time with his son when he returns to school.

He added: “I haven’t got anything to complain about and I’ve really enjoyed the extra time with my son, and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSusan Calman health: The Scottish comedienne's mental health is no laughing matter
Next articleWhich 'Succession' Character is James Murdoch?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Jay-Z offers to pay fines for those arrested during protests for Alvin Cole, including mom and sisters

0
Jay-Z is standing by protesters calling for justice in the February 2020 shooting death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police in Wisconsin.  Jay-Z and Team...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeff Goldblum, 67, Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap After Recreating His Shirtless Scene From ‘Jurassic Park’

0
Erin Silvia Jeff Goldblum gave fans who made sure they’re ‘good to vote’, a ‘reward’ in the form of an eye-catching photo of himself, as...
Read more
Celebrity

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid Recreate Kylie's ‘KUWTK’ Scene

0
Mariah Cooper Imitation is flattery! Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid impersonated Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in the most recent episode of  Keeping...
Read more
Celebrity

Selena Gomez Reveals Attacks On Her ‘Personal Life’ Led Her To Delete Social Media From Her Phone

0
Emily Selleck In honor of World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez sat down with former Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy for a discussion about chronic...
Read more
Celebrity

Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

0
Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is. The America’s Got Talent judge, who established...
Read more
Celebrity

Matt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

0
Matt Baker said "RIP big man" in a heartbreaking Instagram post today. The One Show star was immediately inundated with messages, following his tragic...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Florida's Dan Mullen wants 90,000 fans in The Swamp following loss at Texas A&M

Sports 0
Zac Al-Khateeb No. 4 Florida suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, a 41-38 nailbiter that saw No. 17 Texas A&M earn Jimbo Fisher's...
Read more

Jay-Z offers to pay fines for those arrested during protests for Alvin Cole, including mom and sisters

Celebrity 0
Jay-Z is standing by protesters calling for justice in the February 2020 shooting death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police in Wisconsin.  Jay-Z and Team...
Read more

Trump keeps things brief in first public address since hospitalization

US 0
Caitlin Oprysko The relatively brief speech touched on all of the main points of Trump’s stump speech — despite the White House insisting it was...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: