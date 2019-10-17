Death Stranding REVIEW update: Great news for PS4 owners ahead of November launch

PS4 owners are counting down to the release of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

Despite numerous gameplay streams and trailers, it’s fair to say that Kojima’s new game remains something of an enigma.

Indeed, when a game is this shrouded in mystery, it’s likely some PS4 owners are on the fence about whether or not to purchase or pre-order Death Stranding.

The good news is that fans will have plenty of time to make up their minds about Death Stranding ahead of its November 8 release date.

In a pre-release review update, Sony has confirmed that review scores will go live on November 1.

This gives customers a week to decide whether to pick up a copy of Death Stranding at launch, or wait for the sales.

It’s a departure from most blockbuster game reviews, which are increasingly held back until the day of or the day before launch.

Are you excited to play Death Stranding? Let us know by taking the poll below…