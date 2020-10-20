Home World Debate Commission To Mute Candidates' Mics At Start Of Each Segment
World

Debate Commission To Mute Candidates' Mics At Start Of Each Segment

0

By

Alana Wise

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. The Debate Commission has established new rules for Thursday’s debate, including plans to mute a candidate’s mic when the other is giving an opening statement. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption

Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. The Debate Commission has established new rules for Thursday’s debate, including plans to mute a candidate’s mic when the other is giving an opening statement.

Pool/Getty Images

Updated at 9:50 p.m. ET

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the debate rules ahead of Thursday’s final presidential debate.

- Advertisement -

Under the new rules, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will each have two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak at the beginning of every 15-minute segment of the debate.

“The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules,” the commission announced. After that, there will be time for discussion with both candidates’ microphones open.

The commission says both campaigns have agreed to the two-minute, uninterrupted rule.

It’s an effort to allow Trump and former Vice President Biden more equitable time to answer questions in the final presidential debate.

The decision comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw significant interruptions from both major party candidates, primarily from Trump.

The Sept. 29 debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, was widely criticized for its off-the-rails nature and lack of structure.

Trump and Biden had been scheduled for a debate last week, but that was canceled because of a dispute over safety protocols (Trump had been hospitalized days after the first debate with COVID-19). The presidential rivals separately held competing town halls last week instead.

Thursday’s debate comes just a week and a half before the Nov. 3 general election, in which Trump and Biden will compete for the Oval Office, and hundreds of congressional seats as well as nearly a dozen governors’ mansion are up for grabs.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said it was “committed to debating” Biden “regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.”

- Advertisement -

“This was supposed to be the foreign policy debate, so the President still looks forward to forcing Biden to answer the number one relevant question of whether he’s been compromised by the Communist Party of China,” the campaign continued.

Earlier in the day, the campaign released a request that the debate focus on foreign policy, as opposed to the topics chosen by NBC News moderator Kristen Welker. The topics include: race, national security, leadership, America’s families, COVID-19, and climate change.

“We understand that Joe Biden is desperate to avoid conversations on his own foreign policy record, especially since President Trump has secured historic peace agreements among Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain,” the campaign said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDebate commission to cut the mics at Trump-Biden showdown
Next articlePatrick Mahomes happy with any Chiefs approach: 'I just want to win'

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more
World

US Charges 6 Russian Officers With Hacking

0
ByAnthony Riccobono The U.S. Justice Department has charged six Russian military officers for launching cyberattacks against American hospitals and businesses, the French election and the 2018...
Read more
World

Pelosi, Mnuchin Continue US Stimulus Talks As Tuesday Deadline Nears

0
ByAFP NewsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi made progress in US stimulus negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but a Tuesday deadline for a deal is...
Read more
World

Pretrial Detainees Face Rampant Abuse In North Korea

0
ByJason West Pretrial detainees in North Korea regularly experience torture, sexual abuse and other harmful treatment under leader Kim Jong Un’s regime, according to a...
Read more
World

Thief living in supermarket's roof caught when his foot burst through ceiling

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Unzela Khan) A thief who had been living in the roof of a supermarket got caught out after his foot burst through the ceiling. Matthew...
Read more
World

UK Welcomes EU Offer To Break Brexit Deadlock

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterThe European Union on Monday signalled a potential breakthrough in stalled Brexit talks in a move welcomed by Britain, which stressed however...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Elvis Presley: Guess which of King’s movies is the ONLY one he doesn’t sing on-screen in?

Entertainment 0
ByAside from being the most successful solo music artist of all time, Elvis Presley was a Hollywood movie star. Most of his films featured...
Read more

Ireland Can Roar Back To Claim Six Nations Title, Says Stockdale

World 0
ByAFP NewsJacob Stockdale insists Ireland can win the Six Nations as they prepare to return to action, even though England are firm favourites to...
Read more

Why Dancing With The Stars Should Keep Derek Hough After Season 29

Tv & Radio 0
ByThat's not to say that Len Goodman wasn't a stellar judge, but I surprised myself this season by not actually missing him, and I...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: