Debbie McGee: Paul Daniels wife reacts as pal shares sentimental snap of late husband

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee, 61, was married to her late husband Paul Daniels until his death in 2016. The magician died after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Debbie often shares insights into the couple’s life on social media and more recently on her podcast Spill The Tea.

The Strictly finalist recently took to Twitter and reacted to a post from her pal who was a costume designer on Paul Daniels Magic Show.

In view of her 42,000 followers, Debbie shared a snap of herself alongside her late husband.

The former magician’s assistant looked chic in an all-white ensemble with her hair styled in an updo.

Strictly star Debbie McGee reacts to sentimental Paul Daniels post (Image: WENN/GETTY)

Debbie McGee shared a heartwarming snap of the couple (Image: TWITTER DEBBIE MCGEE)

Her husband Paul looked equally dapper in a smart suit, as the couple beamed for the photo.

Debbie captioned the post: “My fav costume designer from Paul Daniels Magic Show has just sent me this. I haven’t seen her in years. Thanks @LyndaWoodStyle.”(sic)

Fans flocked to comment on the post, as many people gushed over the photo.

One person said: “Adorable pic of you both! Show business legends. Paul would be so very proud of you lovely Debbie.”

Debbie McGee took to Twitter and shared an unseen snap of the late Paul Daniels (Image: TWITTER DEBBIE MCGEE)

Another person commented: “It’s a wonderful picture. Bet that brings you many memories.”

“Such a wonderful memory for you to have of Paul, Debbie. Such a lovely photo of you both too,” a third person remarked.

While a fourth person added: “Such a beautiful photo of you and Paul, Debbie. He’d be looking down on you being so proud!”

The Paul Daniels Magic Show was a British show presented by entertainer and magician Paul that aired on BBC One from 1979 to 1994.

Debbie McGee and the late Paul Daniels tied the knot in 1988 (Image: GETTY)

Debbie, who married Paul in 1988, acted as his assistant during the popular series.

At its peak in the 1980s, the show regularly attracted viewing figures of 15 million.

She has previously spoken of her grief after losing Paul and admitted it worsened when she stopped working.

“It didn’t come immediately after Strictly,” she recalls. “I did panto afterwards — God knows how I got through that, but I did. Then I went on tour with Strictly.”

She added: “I didn’t want to get out of bed. I couldn’t make a cup of tea. Part of it must have been sheer physical exhaustion, but there was more to it. I changed. My brain had changed.”

Elsewhere, Debbie announced some exciting news on the micro-blogging site 

The Strictly star shared a post which detailed her new one-woman show which she will host in December.

It read: “The lovely @thedebbiemcgee will be doing An Evening With Debbie McGee on the 11th of December at the @MillAtSonning.”

