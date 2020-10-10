Debbie McGee: Paul Daniels wife reacts as pal shares sentimental snap of late husband

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Debbie McGee , 61, was married to her late husband Paul Daniels until his death in 2016. The magician died after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Debbie often shares insights into the couple’s life on social media and more recently on her podcast Spill The Tea.

The Strictly finalist recently took to Twitter and reacted to a post from her pal who was a costume designer on Paul Daniels Magic Show.

In view of her 42,000 followers, Debbie shared a snap of herself alongside her late husband.

The former magician’s assistant looked chic in an all-white ensemble with her hair styled in an updo.

