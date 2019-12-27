Debbie McGee: Strictly Christmas winner opens up on ‘exciting’ new challenge

Debbie McGee, 61, hasn’t slowed down since she competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, where she reached the final with professional partner Giovanni Pernice. And chatting to Carol Vorderman on her BBC Radio Wales slot this morning, Debbie revealed she has another new role lined up.

Debbie explained she’s set to feature in a play in the new year, acting as a “wacky psychic”. The former magician’s assistant share the exciting news after Carol quizzed her on her current plans. Before the play, Debbie revealed she was jetting off on an idyllic holiday with some friends. “Well most immediately I’m going on holiday,” she divulged. “The most important.”

“I’m playing a wacky psychic called Ali, she owns a crystal shop,” Debbie said. “So, yeah that’s another challenge. I’ve never acted apart from panto which is over acting so I’m so excited!” Debbie was back on screen on Christmas Day as she performed with Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. The pair danced a Quickstep to Jingle Bells by Michael Buble and they ended up lifting the Glitterball trophy.