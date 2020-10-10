Home Health Dementia symptoms: The time of day when signs of the condition can...
Health

Dementia symptoms: The time of day when signs of the condition can be more apparent

0

Worried you or somebody you love could be suffering from dementia? Behavioural changes could be so subtle that you may not realise they’re happening. Yet, there’s a window of opportunity when you could spot signs of the condition.

As the sky darkens, and the evening draws in, a person with dementia may exhibit cranky behaviour.

Episodes of agitation, aggression or confusion may become more noticeable in the late afternoon or early evening.

This is confirmed by the research charity Alzheimer’s Society, who coined the term “sundowning”.

Signs of agitation include restlessness, pacing up and down, and fidgeting.

Aggression may be verbal – swearing, screaming, shouting or making threats.

It may also be physical, such as hitting, pinching, scratching, hair-pulling or biting.

“Aggression may be linked to the person’s personality and behaviour before they developed dementia,” stated the charity.

READ MORE: Dementia warning – playing a game could uncover an early warning sign

- Advertisement -

For instance, a person with dementia may claim they’re being stolen from, or that their partner is being unfaithful.

Other accusatory statements may include people trying to harm them or there’s an imposter lurking around.

These can be based on delusions or hallucinations, as visuoperceptual difficulties arise.

As people age, personality adjustments are to be expected as wisdom is gained and life experiences mould our attitude to life.

However, for people with dementia, they may be acting differently due to memory loss, language issues and confusion.

People suffering from the brain disease may begin to lose their inhibitions.

This can be exemplified by being rude, undressing in public and touching themselves inappropriately in public places.

Dementia can be a traumatic experience, and help is available from a variety of organisations.

Helpful organisations include the British Psychological Society, Carers Trust and Dementia UK.

- Advertisement -

People in the early stages of the condition, specifically Alzheimer’s disease, will often experience changes in their mood.

They may become more anxious, depressed or easily annoyed – and they may lose interest in talking to other people.

Interests in hobbies and activities may also decline; if you’re worried, please do speak to your GP.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFIFA 21 WARNING: Don't fall for these common FIFA scams
Next articleMatt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

The five most common symptoms of COVID being reported in the UK right now

0
The most common symptoms in children who test positive are: Fatigue Headache Fever Sore throat Loss of appetite. One in six children who test positive also experience an unusual skin...
Read more
Health

High blood pressure symptoms: The ‘pounding feeling’ that could signal the condition

0
“Without symptoms, people with high blood pressure may go years without knowing they have the condition,” it warns. The only way of knowing if you...
Read more
Health

Groundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

0
Are you deficient in vitamin D? The Cleveland Clinic noted that fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and pains, as well as depression could be indicative...
Read more
Health

COVID symptoms may include ‘white jelly patches’ in the body – are you at risk?

0
Meanwhile, a high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms,...
Read more
Health

The vegetable to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms – 'the single best type of food'

0
Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell. Common diabetes symptoms include having...
Read more
Health

‘Powerful’ hair loss treatment to stimulate hair growth – and you only need a few drops

0
Losing your hair could be caused by a number of different conditions, said the NHS. Stress, weight loss, or even an iron deficiency can lead...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BGT backlash: Comedian Nabil sparks furious Ofcom debate as viewers left divided by act

Tv & Radio 0
Nabil's jokes took aim at a number of different issues, including race, veganism and Islamaphobia. After five minutes of jokes, Nabil took a more serious...
Read more

Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

Celebrity 0
Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is. The America’s Got Talent judge, who established...
Read more

Matt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

Celebrity 0
Matt Baker said "RIP big man" in a heartbreaking Instagram post today. The One Show star was immediately inundated with messages, following his tragic...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: