Dementia warning – the sweet treat that could be raising your risk of brain decline

The compound diacetyl (DA), which is used to give popcorn its buttery taste, has raised concerns due to a possible association with Alzheimer’s, she reported.

“DA is not only ingested in foods, but it is volatile, meaning it produces an aroma – this is the well known buttery popcorn smell when you microwave, or ping open a bag of popcorn,” explains Dr Lee.

So, what does the evidence say?

A study in Chemical Research and Toxicology reported that DA is toxic to brain neurons and has the potential to cause long term neurological damage.

Scientists demonstrated that DA was able to cross the blood-brain barrier.